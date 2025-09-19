Allison Janney's serves as the inspiration we needed to add this berry tone to our look
And while we might not be hitting a red carpet anytime soon, there are lots of ways to wear this trending hue
Spotted on the red carpet of the New York premiere for The Roses, Allison Janney turned heads wearing a gorgeous ensemble. The actress wore a gown by designer Rhea Costa and everything about it screamed timeless glamour, perfect for a movie premiere.
With September in full swing and fall is certainly here. The key fall/ winter fashion colour trends are a tonal array of burgundy, berry, deep reds and chocolate browns, and Allison’s dress fits right in with that rich plum palette, which has us daydreaming about how we can incorporate these shades into our own closets.
Whether you go head to toe in a berry hue, or opt for a pop of color somewhere in your outfit to try out a trending tone, there are plenty of avenues for sampling new season colors, and we’re here to help guide you through. With Allison’s occasionwear outfit as inspiration, join us for a look at the best ways to wear berry tones in your fall/ winter outfit ideas.
ALLISON JANNEY SHOWCASES ONE OF THIS SEASON’S KEY COLORS
The dress in question is the Amara dress by Rhea Costa, which is available to pre-order on their website. The dress is fabulously flattering with well-positioned ruching and stretchy fabric, which both help to mould it to your shape in the best way. The one sleeve and off shoulder detail are what really make it stand out, as the contrast in fabrics and asymmetric silhouette enable her to show some shoulder and balance out the block of color. Lengthening her frame in the process.
The choice of color for this look is perfectly timed with the season and we love to see this berry shade making an appearance on the red carpet. However, head-to-toe in one shade doesn’t have to be saved for special occasions, it is a style trick that we can bring to everyday too. Named as color drenching, wearing all one tone is something we’ve spotted on a lot of celebs recently, including Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lee Curtis who both nailed the aesthetic in bright red.
Pairing pants, top, and jacket all of the same color creates a bold look that will make a statement for all the right reasons. Even if the items are the same color but slightly varying shades, it can elevate your style and feels coordinated. Or if you have a dress in mind, match your accessories - shoes, bag to keep that cohesive coloring.
Easy ways to try out the berry trend
We might not have a red carpet to head to, but we can draw inspiration from Janney's use of color. Here's how to make the berry tone work in your closet this season.
If you do have an occasion on the horizon, then berry shades are ideal for winter weddings. This one-shoulder gown echoes Allison's, thanks to the one-shoulder detail and punchy coloring. In a floral jacquard, this dress has plenty of depth and interest.
A tailored jacket or blazer is a must-have for a capsule closet. It is the perfect piece for creating a smart casual outfit idea when worn with jeans and a basic tee, but can also be formal when worn as the full suiting set. The berry tone is rich and a great alternative to black or navy.
The matching pants for the Reiss Gabi jacket are these fab flared shape that create a stylish silhouette. The pairing is smart but modern and would be great for work or when you need added polish. However, you can wear either piece separately and mix and match them within your closet. If you do prefer a more classic shape, Reiss has also done these in a slim fit.
Fall is the time to get your knitwear out, and a roll-neck is ideal for creating a sleek outfit that keeps you warm against the dropping temperatures. This will also be a great way to dress down a suiting look. A roll-neck in a matching tone will sit well underneath the blazer and feels less corporate than a shirt or blouse.
If you're not ready to invest in a head to toe look in a new color, test it out with your accessories first. A handbag is the easiest way to incorporate a new style or color into your closet. This shoulder bag is a winner, the burgundy leather screams fall and the chain detail elevates the design.
Adding a pop of color from your footwear will complete the outfit and ties the whole idea together. The adidas Samba is a firm favorite amongst the fashion crowd and celebrities, with Jennifer Aniston recently spotted in a pair. They work well with everyday looks and come in literally dozens of colors and prints.
If you’re new to wearing this color, then a full-on matching outfit might seem like too much, too soon. In which case, try just playing around with the smaller details and match your accessories and shoes in one shade, while the rest of your outfit can be more neutral.
Even the smallest details, like the color of your socks, can make a difference. Just have fun with it, and the more you branch out, the braver you’ll become.
Don’t forget you can incorporate your makeup too, experiment with a berry shade on your lips to tie the whole outfit together.
Lucy Trievnor is a fashion stylist and writer with a background that spans 10 years in the industry. Working across both personal and editorial styling, in addition to fashion journalism for online publications, has led to Lucy’s extensive knowledge of fashion brands, seasonal trends, and dressing for each individual body shape.
Lucy has styled and written for publications such as Red, Good Housekeeping, Prima, Metro and MailOnline. In addition to this, Lucy has been a personal stylist for John Lewis & Partners, helping customers with all their wardrobe needs.
When she’s not working, Lucy can be found running a 5k around the local park, hunting for books in the charity shops or enjoying a hot chocolate and a sweet treat.
