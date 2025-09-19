Allison Janney's serves as the inspiration we needed to add this berry tone to our look

Spotted on the red carpet of the New York premiere for The Roses, Allison Janney turned heads wearing a gorgeous ensemble. The actress wore a gown by designer Rhea Costa and everything about it screamed timeless glamour, perfect for a movie premiere.

With September in full swing and fall is certainly here. The key fall/ winter fashion colour trends are a tonal array of burgundy, berry, deep reds and chocolate browns, and Allison’s dress fits right in with that rich plum palette, which has us daydreaming about how we can incorporate these shades into our own closets.

Whether you go head to toe in a berry hue, or opt for a pop of color somewhere in your outfit to try out a trending tone, there are plenty of avenues for sampling new season colors, and we’re here to help guide you through. With Allison’s occasionwear outfit as inspiration, join us for a look at the best ways to wear berry tones in your fall/ winter outfit ideas.

ALLISON JANNEY SHOWCASES ONE OF THIS SEASON’S KEY COLORS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress in question is the Amara dress by Rhea Costa, which is available to pre-order on their website. The dress is fabulously flattering with well-positioned ruching and stretchy fabric, which both help to mould it to your shape in the best way. The one sleeve and off shoulder detail are what really make it stand out, as the contrast in fabrics and asymmetric silhouette enable her to show some shoulder and balance out the block of color. Lengthening her frame in the process.

The choice of color for this look is perfectly timed with the season and we love to see this berry shade making an appearance on the red carpet. However, head-to-toe in one shade doesn’t have to be saved for special occasions, it is a style trick that we can bring to everyday too. Named as color drenching, wearing all one tone is something we’ve spotted on a lot of celebs recently, including Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lee Curtis who both nailed the aesthetic in bright red.

Pairing pants, top, and jacket all of the same color creates a bold look that will make a statement for all the right reasons. Even if the items are the same color but slightly varying shades, it can elevate your style and feels coordinated. Or if you have a dress in mind, match your accessories - shoes, bag to keep that cohesive coloring.

Easy ways to try out the berry trend

We might not have a red carpet to head to, but we can draw inspiration from Janney's use of color. Here's how to make the berry tone work in your closet this season.

If you’re new to wearing this color, then a full-on matching outfit might seem like too much, too soon. In which case, try just playing around with the smaller details and match your accessories and shoes in one shade, while the rest of your outfit can be more neutral.

Even the smallest details, like the color of your socks, can make a difference. Just have fun with it, and the more you branch out, the braver you’ll become.

Don’t forget you can incorporate your makeup too, experiment with a berry shade on your lips to tie the whole outfit together.