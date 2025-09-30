Alison Hammond styles autumn’s trendiest shoe with the dreamiest pleated midi skirt – and it’s from the high street

There are lots of trending tones to try out this season, with everything from tomato red to pastel pink creating a rainbow of autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025. But Alison Hammond proved there’s nothing quite like a burgundy look to welcome in the season with her outfit from Friday’s episode of This Morning.

Styling her faux-leather red belted pleated midi skirt from River Island with a matching burgundy t-shirt, Alison oozed sophistication and effortless luxury as she finished off the look with a pair of burgundy loafers.

The shoes, which are one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, tied into her look perfectly, crafted from burgundy leather and featuring a sleek silhouette. Surprisingly though, they weren’t Alison’s at all – she stole the pair from her co-presenter Dermot O’Leary. We’re all for shopping your friends’ wardrobes, especially when their staples create such chic autumn outfit ideas.

Get Alison's Burgundy Look

Alison Hammond’s River Island midi is one of many faux-leather pieces we’ve seen This Morning presenters step out in this season, solidifying the texture as a must-have in any autumn capsule wardrobe.

Alison’s skirt is particularly versatile for these cool months, with her outfit showing how a sophisticated, pleated skirt can take even the simplest of t-shirts to a whole new level. With matching burgundy tones running through the outfit, it’s easy to style too, with tonal, one colour looks another chic style we've spotted plenty of celebs opting for in the last few months. Although this skirt would work effortlessly with a host of other colours too, with everything from black or white to metallics a great pairing for this style, faux leather design.

Adding Dermot’s loafers to the outfit was a stroke of genius, tying in the burgundy colour and giving a preppy finish to Alison’s outfit. If you don’t have your own loafers, or a stylish friend to borrow them from, investing in a pair for yourself will not disappoint. Comfortable, timeless and versatile enough to be paired with everything from jeans to skirts, they can be worn year round.