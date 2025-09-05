Alexa Chung pairs a grapefruit pink Chloé gown with this season's boldest shoe trend

Arriving at the Venice Film Festival's red carpet, Alexa Chung wore a Chloé ruffled silk gown in a striking shade of grapefruit pink, paired with bold snake-effect leather platform heels, which signal exactly where this season's footwear trends are headed.

Exotic animal prints are an essential part of the fall/winter shoe trends of 2025, from sculptural boots and heels to the most comfortable trainers. Snake-effect prints have been spotted in various shoe styles for the upcoming season. But Chung's snake-effect platforms feel effortlessly bohemian, and the stacked heel evokes a vintage 70s-inspired look that we can't get enough of.

Head to toe in the French clothing brand Chloé, which is renowned for its influence in shaping the current boho style trend, she wore the Chloé Flou Ruffled Organic Silk Mousseline Gown paired with the Loti Snake-effect Platform Heels. The now sold-out Chloé Château Treasures shoulder bag completed the look, along with some wide-frame square sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only have we seen snake-effect prints on the fall/winter 2025 runways from major designers such as Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten, but it's worth noting that dozens of other brands have also featured the print in various shoe types.

If you're considering trying out the snakeskin footwear trend, snake-effect heels, pumps, or mules work particularly well with floaty dresses. The femininity of a soft satin or ruffled dress contrasts with the bold textural print, creating an outfit with a subtle edge.

The delicacy of the pink ruffled gown against the snake-effect platforms perfectly captures where this season's trends are going, and who doesn't love seeing the contrast of an ethereal dress toughened by statement heels or even boots?