Alexa Chung pairs a grapefruit pink Chloé gown with this season's boldest shoe trend
Snake-effect heels might just be this season's standout buy
Arriving at the Venice Film Festival's red carpet, Alexa Chung wore a Chloé ruffled silk gown in a striking shade of grapefruit pink, paired with bold snake-effect leather platform heels, which signal exactly where this season's footwear trends are headed.
Exotic animal prints are an essential part of the fall/winter shoe trends of 2025, from sculptural boots and heels to the most comfortable trainers. Snake-effect prints have been spotted in various shoe styles for the upcoming season. But Chung's snake-effect platforms feel effortlessly bohemian, and the stacked heel evokes a vintage 70s-inspired look that we can't get enough of.
Head to toe in the French clothing brand Chloé, which is renowned for its influence in shaping the current boho style trend, she wore the Chloé Flou Ruffled Organic Silk Mousseline Gown paired with the Loti Snake-effect Platform Heels. The now sold-out Chloé Château Treasures shoulder bag completed the look, along with some wide-frame square sunglasses.
Not only have we seen snake-effect prints on the fall/winter 2025 runways from major designers such as Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten, but it's worth noting that dozens of other brands have also featured the print in various shoe types.
If you're considering trying out the snakeskin footwear trend, snake-effect heels, pumps, or mules work particularly well with floaty dresses. The femininity of a soft satin or ruffled dress contrasts with the bold textural print, creating an outfit with a subtle edge.
Shop our favorite snake-print heels
These pointed-toe pumps feature a small block heel and cushioned footwear for easy wearing. We love the snake-embossed material. Add these as a finishing touch to your smart casual outfit ideas.
Shop Similar Pink Dresses
This dress features frilly ruffles and a stylish asymmetric design. If you're looking for one of the best wedding guest dresses, this is certainly a standout style.
The delicacy of the pink ruffled gown against the snake-effect platforms perfectly captures where this season's trends are going, and who doesn't love seeing the contrast of an ethereal dress toughened by statement heels or even boots?
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
