Alexa Chung demonstrated the power of tailoring with trainers, and it's the smart casual outfit formula that wins everytime

When it comes to iconic style, Alexa Chung is a fashion authority. Effortlessly nailing smart casual outfit ideas, Alexa Chung recently attended the opening of sporty footwear brand Hoff's flagship store in Madrid, and her well-balanced look has inspired our autumn outfit ideas. A brand that is also favoured by fellow British style icon, Sienna Miller who has been spotted in a pair of their colourful trainers. This sleek sporty footwear brand has quite the fashion insider and celebrity cult following, rivalling the likes of adidas Sambas in the style stakes.

Stepping out on the red carpet in an androgynous pinstripe suit paired with a pared-back beige shirt, Alexa gave a nod to the latest autumn/winter fashion trends of 2025, with a powerful women's trouser suit that nailed the continued tailoring trend.

Of course, the star could not attend the launch without wearing a style from the brand, and we love the bold contrast Alexa Chung selected, opting for a pair of Hoff Bridge trainers in aubergine. Not only did the purple hue work well with her neutral suit, but it also tied in with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, too.

Give your suiting a business casual feel

A tailored co-ord is a great piece to have in your fashion arsenal. While you can wear both items separately, teaming the blazer with jeans and the trousers with blouses or t-shirts, for example, when worn as a suit, you'll feel instantly put together, and the styling required is minimal.

While a tailored two-piece can feel fairly formal, especially in a pinstripe, teaming your trouser suit with trainers will make your overall look instantly more relaxed, without compromising on polish.

For a more subtle finish, you can pick a pair of trainers that match colour-wise with your suit, or you can lean into the colourful trainer trend and opt for a brighter or bolder hue that will help you stand out from the crowd.

Get the look

As we move deeper into autumn, layered looks and warmer fabrications are our go-to for beating the chill, and a tailored suit is a great option for staying warm and looking polished.

While Alexa has classically paired her pinstripe blazer, you could easily swap out a cotton shirt for a cosy cashmere sweater for added warmth, and a trending graphic or slogan design will add a more playful and sporty feel to your overall look.

Opting for a pair of trainers over heels was naturally a little more appropriate given the nature of the event, but for long or busy days, smart trainers are a great option for keeping your suit looking more youthful and relaxed. Just remember, if you're shortening trouser hems, consider what shoes you will wear most, and the height of any heels or platforms, so that you don't take up too much at the hem.