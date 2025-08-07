It's official, Miranda Priestly just declared square French tips to be the pinnacle of chic

Ever wondered what manicure Miranda Priestly would deem chic? Well, it seems she chooses to pair a classic design with all that Prada...

Reprising her role as Miranda Priestly (the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine) in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Meryl Streep has been delivering an endless supply of style inspiration. Of course, with filming still underway, it will be a while yet until we can experience all the looks on the big screen, but that's not to say we can't take a few cues from the fictional fashion icon immediately. Especially now we've spotted her sporting a certain, timeless manicure on her fingernails.

While there are many chic looks to be found amongst the 2025 nail trends, a handful of shades and designs never budge from the list. Bright reds and milky pinks, for example, and of course, French tip manicures, the latter of which has earned Miranda's nod of approval - along with this classic nail shape...

The one chic manicure Miranda Priestly would approve of

As mentioned, the sequel to 2006's The Devil Wears Prada is officially in the works, and so far, we've been treated to a plethora of behind-the-scenes shots, many of which have held telling details into Miranda Priestly's style preferences.

Of course, we don't want too many spoilers, but at the same time, we're lapping up every outfit and beauty look. So, imagine our delight when several of these aforementioned set pictures offered us a close-up glimpse of her manicure.

Now, the character is known for her signature, short and tailored haircut and designer sunglasses, but for some reason, we'd never given her nails much thought. An oversight, but one we'll never repeat, as it turns out she's a short and square French tip fan.

(Image credit: Getty Images (L to R): Raymond Hall/GC Images | BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Arguably the most traditional iteration of the design (which enhances the shape of your nail tip with a white polish, over top of a nude or pink base coat), square and squoval French tips have been having quite the renaissance as of late. But, as Miranda Priestly's wearing of the look proves, this look is very much timeless - and always sophisticated.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While colourful French tips have proven popular this season too, Priestly can be seen wearing a classic neutral base with uniform white tips. From the looks of it, though, the manicure has been elevated slightly, with a subtle pearlescent chrome or top coat applied over the top.

The white is also not a bright-white but more of a milky tone, which makes the look feel very in keeping with summer's favourite ice cream manicure. Trust Priestly to be sporting a design that is both classic and simultaneously trendy.

Recreate Miranda Priestly's manicure

If you're heading to the salon, simply request squoval or short square nails, topped with a classic French tip design - and if you're so inclined, a chrome or sheer, pearly top coat.

For those recreating the look at home, we recommend investing in a sheer nail polish, like essie's Mademoiselle, as well as a milky white (like OPI's Funny Funny) and a thin nail art brush, to help line the tips of your nails.