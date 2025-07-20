If you find pastels too harsh, these soft and luxurious milky pedicures are the answer

We love a bright nail look as much as the next person, but there's no denying the chic appeal of a milky pedicure, especially if you're seeking versatility above all else.

While this year's pedicure trends are brimming with stylish shades and designs, all of which will afford you very chic-looking toes, there's one look, in particular, that just seems to go with everything. A milky pedicure, as its name would suggest, is sheer and creamy, arguably making it far more wearable than a bright-white pedicure or even that of a pastel pink. It feels soft and unimposing, which, when you want your toes to complement a range of footwear and feel appropriate in any setting (be it sitting in your garden, barefoot, to attending a wedding in strappy heels), is quite the selling point.

So, if you're not a fan of pastels but still want an understated pedicure that you can wear year-round, here's why those of the milky variety deserve your consideration...

5 milky pedicures to choose, for luxe-looking toes no matter the season

Milky shades, while proving very popular among the 2025 nail trends, are really as timeless as they come. Like nude or neutral, they're delicate and not as in-your-face as chalky mint green or vibrant red, for instance. We'd go as far as to say they're the pedicure equivalent of a white T-shirt; they go with everything, adding another chic layer to your look, without stealing focus.

Like a French pedicure, they also offer a 'your nails but better' sort of effect, which never fails to feel expensive. These milky hues are therefore perfect for summer, when your toes tend to get the most airtime, but they're also a great signature look to wear year-round, as opposed to more seasonal pastels or brights.

Our milky pedicure essentials

We recommend adding either a white or pink sheer nail polish to your at-home kit, as not only are they both classic and very chic shades to wear on their own (both manicure and pedicure-wise), but they can also double as a base coat for a French tip nail look.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 Arguably one of the most iconic milky white polishes on the market, OPI's Funny Bunny shade is a no-brainer for achieving this sort of sheer and timeless pedicure look. Barry M Cosmetics Air Breathable Nail Paint in Shade Cupcake View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 For a soft and subtle 'your nails but better' sort of effect, opt for Barry M's creamy cupcake shade. It's sheer, with a flattering tint of warm milky pink. CHANEL LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Shade 111 Ballerina View at Sephora RRP: £30 Considered to be one of the most iconic Chanel nail polishes, alongside that of Rouge Noir, Ballerina is a must-have in your kit. Not only will it look very chic on both your nails and toes, but it also doubles as a luxe base coat for French tips or another minimalistic design.

If you're planning to paint your toenails at home, we would also suggest investing in a good, clear top coat, like NAILKIND's Mr Volume Plumping top coat, to add an extra glossy gleam and ward off chipping. Investing in a foot cream and scrub is another good idea, especially if you're planning to bare your feet in a pair of sandals this season.

1. Milky white pedicure

If you're already weighing up whether to get gel vs a regular pedicure, keep your choice of colour simple and chic. A milky white pedicure offers the same fresh look as a classic, crisp white shade, but with added luxury and low maintenance.

2. Milky French tip pedicure

Love it or hate it, a French tip pedicure is having something of a renaissance this year and like with its manicure counterpart, a milky, sheer base never fails to look expensive and chic.

3. Sheer, milky pink pedicure

A soft, glossy milk-pink is such a great option for everyday. It offers a clean and perfected look to your toenails and, like the rest of the looks on this list, will pair beautifully with all your footwear.

4. Milky beige pedicure

If you're already a fan of milky white and pink pedicures but want a slight variation, a creamy beige is similarly luxe-looking. In fact, we really like this for a subtle and classy vacation look, perhaps if you're jetting off to the south of France this summer.

5. Ice cream pedicure

With the ice-cream manicure being so popular this summer, with its blurred milky look, it only makes sense to apply the style to our toes too. It's soft but offers more stylish interest than a plain, block colour.