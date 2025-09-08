When you cast your mind back to some of the most famous faces from history, a good percentage of them will have had a trademark "look" that we associate (or associated) with them. That may be a certain way of dressing, a frequently-worn makeup palette or technique, or a signature hairstyle.

Thinking specifically of the latter, there are so many iconic instances of celebrities who had a go-to hairstyle for at least part of their career. The late Princess Diana, for example, sported a layered, voluminous bob-meets-pixie cut for years. If we reference poker straight, extra-long '90s supermodel hair, Naomi Campbell probably springs to mind. And who could forget the Posh Spice bob, made famous by Victoria Beckham in the '00s?

And so, from throwback looks from decades gone by to the celebrities still sporting the same trademark ‘dos today, we've taken a trip down memory lane and collated some of our favourite A-list signature hairstyles for your perusal. Spoiler alert: they’re iconic.

32 iconic celebrity signature hairstyles from over the years

Princess Diana

(Image credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

You know it was a signature hairstyle when you can say something along the lines of "the Princess Diana haircut" and be fairly confident that the majority of people – if not everyone – will know what you're talking about. Diana was famous for this ultra voluminous, layered, side-swept short haircut.

Diana Ross

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Diana Ross still sports her iconic, big, voluminous curls decades after she first made the style one of her signature looks as the Queen of Motown – above, she's pictured at the American Music Awards in 2017 with that same mega-volume look.

Jamie Lee Curtis' feathered pixie

(Image credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis, seen here at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, has had a pixie cut as her signature look for decades - and it doesn't look like that'll be changing any time soon.

She said of her signature style on Instagram in April 2025, “When I have my hair cut the way I love it and the way it suits me, it gives me the freedom to exist with no make-up and little fuss. It gives me a confidence that I never had in my life […] I woke up this morning and thought, ‘OK, now I look like me.’”

Naomi Campbell's extra long sleek style

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard)

Naomi Campbell's signature extra-long, poker straight hair became one of her most recognisable looks in the supermodel era, and it's one that she still often steps out with decades later – pictured here at the Chopard ART evening in 2023.

Dolly Parton's mullet-esque style

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Though it's evolved over the years, some variation of a beehive-meets-shag haircut has been Dolly Parton's as good as trademarked style since she first became famous in her twenties – and we're glad to see she's still rocking a statement look more than 50 years later. Here, she's pictured attending her MusiCares Person of the Year event in 2019.

Catherine, Princess of Wales' blow dry

(Image credit: DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images))

Think of Kate Middleton's hair, and a glossy, loosely curled blow dry probably comes to mind. Though she has been seen with updos over the years, this is easily her most worn hairstyle and the one most people probably know her best for. The royal is pictured here during a public engagement in 2024.

Meghan Markle's messy bun

(Image credit: Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images)

Though Meghan Markle is another royal who is partial to a bouncy blow dry, the messy bun is considered her signature updo. As well as appearing with this particular hairstyle for many public engagements and appearances, she even wore a variation of the style for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Here, she's pictured just weeks before said wedding during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2018.

Sienna Miller's beachy waves

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

You need only look back on a few of Sienna Miller's recent public appearances, from Wimbledon to red carpet premieres, to see that ultra-loose, beachy waves are her signature hairstyle. Though she branches out from this look every now and then, this is the look that we think is synonymous with her boho chic style – pictured here at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Tina Turner's shaggy mullet

(Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

An icon of the music industry, Tina Turner's choppy and shaggy 'dos were almost as iconic as her hits – seen here performing at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1985.

Victoria Beckham's 'pob'

(Image credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Nicknamed "The Pob" – AKA the Posh Spice bob – Victoria Beckham was the poster girl for the high graduated bob in the '00s and it was unquestionably her signature look. She's seen here arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2007.

Grace Jones' flat top fade

(Image credit: Angelo Deligio/Mondadori via Getty Images)

An icon of the decade, Grace Jones' flat top fade is easily one of the most iconic celebrity '80s hairstyles – we're also obsessed with the makeup for this photoshoot, shot in 1981.

Sandra Oh's loose curls

(Image credit: Robin L Marshall/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though Sandra Oh has often changed things up for red carpet appearances, sporting everything from intricate updos to sleeker styles, her natural loose curls are a look we think is closest to her signature – seen here with a gorgeous curly fringe at the global premiere of The Tiger's Apprentice in 2024.

Jennifer Aniston's curved layers

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Controversially, we've not gone for "The Rachel" here! Though this was a signature style for Jennifer Aniston at one point, if you look back through her best beauty looks from over the years, she's sported longer, curved layers (including throughout her tenure on Friends). The above look is from a 2023 photocall for Murder Mystery 2, so it's a look she's stuck to for decades.

Pamela Anderson's tousled updo

(Image credit: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson's iconic piled-updos are easily one of the most recognisable '90s hairstyles made famous by celebrities. Here, she's pictured with an almost half-up take on her signature look, arriving at the CCAM Awards in 1994.

Halle Berry's pixie crop

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Easily one of the most famous pixie haircuts from the history books was Halle Berry's bone structure-enhancing, choppy 'do during her Catwoman era in the noughties – seen here at the 2003 Oscars.

Mary Quant's geometric cut

(Image credit: Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Mary Quant's five-point haircut by hairdressing legend Vidal Sassoon – also called the geometric haircut – is easily one of the most iconic '60s hairstyles. The style above was unveiled in 1964.

Anna Wintour's fringed bob

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Vogue head Anna Wintour has sported her signature curved bob and accompanying full fringe for decades, often also paired with a chic pair of sunglasses. Here, she's pictured attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2025.

Farrah Fawcett's feathered layers

(Image credit: Fotos International/Getty Images)

If you were given the task of coming up with a list of the top five most iconic '70s hairstyles, Farrah Fawcett's curved, feathered layers are all but guaranteed to feature. The star is pictured here, sporting her trademark flicked curtain bangs, in 1977.

Amy Winehouse's beehive

(Image credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

Amy Winehouse was most famous for her incredible voice, but also recognisable was her towering beehive hairstyle – the late soul-jazz-blues singer is seen here arriving at the 2007 South Bank Show Awards in London.

Oprah Winfrey's layered lob

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Like many A-listers, Oprah Winfrey has stepped out with a huge variety of hairstyles over the years. But at one point, this was definitely the closest thing she's had to a signature 'do – a rounded, flicky layered bob with a feathered fringe, as she's pictured here attending the Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala in the mid-oughts.

Demi Moore's lengthy mane

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Though the star has certainly experimented with other hairstyles, most famously her buzzcut and subsequent pixie, when it comes to Demi Moore's best beauty looks, her flowing, lengthy hair is unquestionably her signature, seen here at the Oscars in 2025.

Marilyn Monroe's short loose curls

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Marilyn Monroe is easily one of the most famous Hollywood icons of all time, not just when it comes to vintage screen stars – and her platinum pin curls, coiffed to one side, are easily her trademark look. This portrait was taken around 1953.

Kris Jenner's long pixie

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

We can count on one hand the number of times we've seen Kris Jenner without her signature lengthy pixie haircut, almost always paired with some kind of feathery fringe, much like her look here for the 2024 Met Gala.

Julia Roberts' voluminous wavy-curls

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Though Julia Roberts has been seen with a variety of hairstyles and colours over the years, her voluminous, loose, auburn curls are still one of the key '90s hair references decades later – seen here at the 1990 Golden Globes.

Shirley Bassey's choppy bob

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though the length and exact style have changed a little over the years, Shirley Bassey's go-to hairstyle is arguably some kind of choppy, layered bob that's been blow-dried with added height and volume. She's pictured above arriving for the Royal Film Performance of Spectre back in 2015.

Jane Fonda's layered shaggy lob

(Image credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Though it's taken on a mullet quality at points, and more of a shag haircut in later years, some kind of long bob has been Jane Fonda's go-to look for the majority of her career, seen here with her trademark layers for the 2015 Governors Awards.

Sarah Jessica Parker's beachy wavy-curls

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Handout via Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker – and indeed her on-screen character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, seen above circa 1999 – sported these beachy wavy curls so often that they are pretty close to her signature look, one that she still wears decades later.

Amal Clooney's glossy blow dry

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Amal Clooney's signature look is definitely longer hairstyles, and she's most often seen with a glossy blow dry with ultra soft, undone, polished waves, much like her look here for the 2024 Albie Awards.

Andie MacDowell's voluminous curls

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

While we sometimes see Andie MacDowell with a smoother blow-dry, her natural voluminous curls are the look we most associate with her – and have done since the nineties. Here, she's pictured with a gorgeous curly hairstyle for the 2023 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration.

Jackie Kennedy's bouffant

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Jackie Kennedy's look is easily one of the most famous signature hairstyles worn by a First Lady, a bouffant hairdo that typified one of the most famous '60s hairstyles – pictured here at a picnic, sometime during the decade.

Brigitte Bardot's fringe

(Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Brigitte Bardot's fringe – usually paired with a voluminous style, half up or updo – is so famous that it still lends itself to trend names like "Bardot bangs" decades later. Here, the icon is pictured on the set of Viva Maria!.

Lisa Rinna's layered shag cut

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though she switched up her signature hairstyle a little in the 2020s, this will always be The Lisa Rinna: a choppy, layered, short shag haircut loaded with highlights. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is pictured above at the LA premiere screening of 80 for Brady in 2023.