Nicole Kidman just stepped out with a chic and cosy hair transformation for the new season

As we welcome in a new season and switch out our summer dresses for a cosier wardrobe, it feels like a natural time to give our strands a well-deserved makeover.

Whether that be opting for one of the 2025 hair trends, a dramatic cut, or a colour refresh, it's common to feel the itch to trade classic summer trends in for looks that are more apt for the cooler months ahead. A fact clearly demonstrated by the amount of celebrity hair transformations we've seen over the past month (ahem, Demi Moore's bangs and Amal Clooney's autumn tresses).

And now, there's a new name to add to that list - none other than Nicole Kidman. If you're on the hunt for a subtle way to switch up your locks for the autumn/winter, let the actress's new hairdo serve as inspiration ahead of your upcoming hairdresser appointment.

Why we're loving Nicole Kidman's subtle hair transformation for the season

Making an appearance at the Chanel catwalk as part of Paris Fashion Week, Nicole Kidman stepped out in the ultimate smart-casual ensemble consisting of an oversized white shirt and blue denim jeans. However, the focus wasn't on Kidman's attire of choice, instead it was her all-new hair transformation, which saw a new addition to her sunflower blonde hair - namely sporting fluffy letterbox bangs.

(Image credit: Getty Images / WWD / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor)

While the rest of her tresses had a barely-there wave, the soft, piecey fringe in question oozed Parisian chicness, grazing Kidman's eyebrows and delicately framing her face.

Particularly great for those looking to zhuzh up their hair, without having to opt for a new colour, the Hollywood actress's new cut was a masterclass in a subtle and wearable approach to a seasonal makeover of your strands. We're booking an appointment with our hairdresser as we speak.

Recreate Nicole's chic fringe transformation

Whether you're ahead of the trend and already sporting bangs or you're debating getting a fringe cut in, you'll need a few essentials within your hair styling arsenal to ensure you always step out of the house with a salon-worthy finish.

