Nicole Kidman just stepped out with a chic and cosy hair transformation for the new season
If you're looking to subtly switch up your strands for the colder months ahead, Nicole Kidman's latest cut is the perfect inspiration
As we welcome in a new season and switch out our summer dresses for a cosier wardrobe, it feels like a natural time to give our strands a well-deserved makeover.
Whether that be opting for one of the 2025 hair trends, a dramatic cut, or a colour refresh, it's common to feel the itch to trade classic summer trends in for looks that are more apt for the cooler months ahead. A fact clearly demonstrated by the amount of celebrity hair transformations we've seen over the past month (ahem, Demi Moore's bangs and Amal Clooney's autumn tresses).
And now, there's a new name to add to that list - none other than Nicole Kidman. If you're on the hunt for a subtle way to switch up your locks for the autumn/winter, let the actress's new hairdo serve as inspiration ahead of your upcoming hairdresser appointment.
Why we're loving Nicole Kidman's subtle hair transformation for the season
Making an appearance at the Chanel catwalk as part of Paris Fashion Week, Nicole Kidman stepped out in the ultimate smart-casual ensemble consisting of an oversized white shirt and blue denim jeans. However, the focus wasn't on Kidman's attire of choice, instead it was her all-new hair transformation, which saw a new addition to her sunflower blonde hair - namely sporting fluffy letterbox bangs.
While the rest of her tresses had a barely-there wave, the soft, piecey fringe in question oozed Parisian chicness, grazing Kidman's eyebrows and delicately framing her face.
Particularly great for those looking to zhuzh up their hair, without having to opt for a new colour, the Hollywood actress's new cut was a masterclass in a subtle and wearable approach to a seasonal makeover of your strands. We're booking an appointment with our hairdresser as we speak.
Recreate Nicole's chic fringe transformation
Whether you're ahead of the trend and already sporting bangs or you're debating getting a fringe cut in, you'll need a few essentials within your hair styling arsenal to ensure you always step out of the house with a salon-worthy finish.
RRP: £25 / $33.50
Bangs have the tendency to appear greasy more quickly, so to ward off any unwanted oiliness we recommend opting for a quality dry shampoo, such as Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo. With just a spritz of this clever formula, you'll unlock a matte, freshly-washed finish - not to mention, it smells great too.
RRP: £95 / $110
To give your bangs body and bounce, look no further than Amika's Blowout Babe Thermal Hairbrush. This brush uses far-infrared heat to create curl and volume, while reducing the time hair is exposed to heat and the risk of damage. Its ionic technology also works to seal the hair cuticle to give your strands a sleek and glossy finish.
RRP: £28 / $37.60
To recreate Nicole Kidman's tousled, lived-in effect, it's worth investing in a texturising spray like Color Wow's Style on Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture + Finishing Spray. This moisturising formula delivers long-lasting shape, visible volume, and mimics the hair's natural movement - all while remaining weightless and non-sticky.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
