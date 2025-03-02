Letterbox bangs are the ultimate 'hair accessory' for spring 2025, per a top stylist

For a chic hair transformation, without actually making a dramatic length or colour change, 'Letterbox Bangs' are the answer this spring.

Fringes are the haircut equivalent to jewellery or a stylish handbag. Unlike a bob, which impacts the length of your entire head of hair, curtain bangs and full fringes require just the front strands but still - as with your favourite pair of gold earrings - have the power to instantly elevate your look, regardless. A point further proven by the 2025 hair trends predicting a rise in power fringes and statement details, which leads us perfectly onto what is set to be spring's most requested iteration: letterbox bangs.

Offering both a statement and effortless, piece-y look as well as complementing both long and short hair, here's why these sharp, face-framing strands are gaining traction - and why you should consider them for your next salon trip...

What are Letterbox bangs? Spring 2025's must-have fringe look

If the name has you picturing the rectangular opening of a letterbox, that's actually pretty close to what this structured look entails - but there is more to it than just its sharp shape.

Having spotted and coined the emerging trend, trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo Hair, Tom Smith, says they're characterised by the "perfect horizontal framing of the eyes (and brows in shorter versions)," and notes that, "this is just the beginning of the various fringe styles we’re likely to see throughout 2025.

"Related to Hepburn and Birkin Bangs this style is 'piecey' and not overly thick so hints of the forehead can be seen through them." This is ideal if you're actually quite fond of your eyebrows and so, have avoided fringes for fear of covering them up.

This parted fringe style can already be spied on the likes of Zooey Deschanel and Ariana Grande, which suggests it's likely to start cropping up off the red carpet too - much like the soft bell-bottom bob and Dolce Vita crop of 2024. We're also set to see it paired with very long, one-length or subtly layered hair, giving this fringe that chic, 'accessory' feel - being that it sits disconnected from the rest of the hair.

Who will letterbox bangs suit?

Now, the age-old question: to fringe or not to fringe? Smith says this style of fringe is especially ideal for those, "with a high or wide forehead thanks to the coverage offered. If your face is long this will also create balance, but thankfully not close in too much thanks to the lighter density it won’t look blocky."

If you have very fine hair, Smith notes that you, "will need to consider the hair section and ensure it is thick enough to create the sharpness required."

What's the maintenance like with letterbox bangs?

Like with all fringe hairstyles, there is a certain amount of upkeep required, if you want to maintain the length and overall shape.

"Letterbox bangs are sharp and precise and so require monthly maintenance. It is quite important to keep them in the correct position for the style to read correctly," comments Tom Smith.

How to style letterbox bangs?

Denman Large Paddle Cushion Hair Brush View at Amazon RRP: £14



When styling your fringe, Smith actually recommends a paddle brush - like this one from Denman - over a rounded one. This style of brush is also ideal for when you're drying your hair in general and can help smooth your strands. ghd helios™ Professional Hair Dryer Plum View at Sephora RRP: £179 Fringes do often require wetting and re-drying in the mornings, so we recommend investing in one of the best hair dryers - like ghd's Helios. It is ranked top on our list thanks to its smoothing, ionic technology, lightweight feel and simple controls. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo View at Look Fantastic RRP: £24.95



To help maintain the look of your letterbox bangs and ward off oiliness, Smith recommends a dry shampoo. Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo is actually a favourite of Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's thanks to its fast-absorbing formula and the impressive 'freshly-washed' feel it gives her hair.

Now onto the styling, unlike most fringe styles where a rounded brush becomes your best friend, Smith actually recommends caution: "Beware using a round brush, which can cause them to lift up too much. Instead, use a flat paddle brush and the airflow from a hairdryer to brush them from left to right and then right to left downwards onto the face."

That said, if height is your goal, "A round brush can be useful for extra volume but keep in mind this can cause the bangs to shrink and lift up. The larger the round brush the less bend you create, while using very small round brushes will shrink the bangs up more."

If you have very fine hair, Smith says to: "use dry shampoo pre-emptively to ensure the 'pieceyness' doesn’t turn to oily separation during the day." He also adds that a spritz of dry shampoo on clean bangs is also just a good tip, in general, "to keep them airy and lightweight for longer and avoid the oiliness that can occur with hair sitting on the face."

For very curly hair types, Smith says you will need to wet and 're-blow-dry' this style of fringe daily, to achieve the straight and piece-y shape.

4 celebrity letterbox bang hair looks to take inspiration from

If you're tempted by this fringe but are unsure of how it might look on you, we've rounded up a few celebrity-approved hairstyles to inspire....

1. Alicia Keys full letterbox-style fringe

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) A photo posted by on

Cited by Smith as a perfect representation of this trend, Alicia Key's full-fringe look above, plays into that accessory theme. Her hair is long in the picture, with no obvious feathered layers or the like, so the sharpness of the fringe really stands out. This is a great option if you love the length of your hair but are perhaps feeling bored and want to make a small but impactful change.

2. Sofia Boutella's short letterbox fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Tullberg/WireImage/ Stringer)

Sofia Boutella's look perfectly demonstrates the 'pieceyness' of this fringe trend and how sophisticated it can look. As her fringe is on the shorter side, the bangs feel very edgy and modern.

3. Zooey Deschanel's brow-length letterbox fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

Zooey Deschanel's hair is another example of how this fringe can really add to long or medium-length hair. Deschannel's bangs are on the longer side, which makes the wispiness feel more subtle and perhaps more wearable for day-to-day.

4. Alison Brie's soft letterbox bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Deadline)

For a versatile option, Alison Brie's fringe offers that signature piece-y look but is softer and can be styling into more of a wispy or curtain-style fringe look. It will also grow out into the latter, making it slightly less high-maintenances then the other options above.