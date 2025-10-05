Demi Moore showcased yet another chic and cosy hair transformation during Milan Fashion Week 2025
If you needed a sign to give your strands a seasonal refresh, look no further than Demi Moore...
As we enter a new season, if you're anything like us, you might be getting the itch to give your strands a well-needed refresh - and Demi Moore's latest cut is the final push we needed to book a hair appointment.
Taking just a glance at the list of 2025 hair trends will tell you that the 'power fringe' has been a popular choice for many this year. Many A-listers have stepped out in recent months sporting the chic French girl hairstyle and Demi Moore is the Hollywood household name to join the club.
In fact, it's not the first time Demi Moore has debuted a major hair transformation, just earlier this year we saw the actress' iconic long locks cut short into a stylish bob. However, her latest hairdo is serving us with the ultimate cosy autumnal inspiration, making it the perfect choice for those looking to switch up their tresses for the new season.
Why we're taking notes from Demi Moore's recent hair transformation
Milan Fashion Week 2025 saw luxury fashion house, Gucci, showcase a short film named 'The Tiger', with the main star being none other than Demi Moore. However, the actress graced the screen looking different, primarily because she was sporting an all-new hairdo.
Despite the slightly offbeat introduction to the short film, we couldn't stop staring at her voluminous, spacey bangs. The hairstyle in question saw Moore's inky long locks adorn a bouncy, full feathered fringe, which can be achieved by using the blow dry bangs trick, and feels aptly cosy for the cooler months of the year.
The change in seasons can often leave you wanting to give your hair a refresh or to slightly switch up your look. But, instead of changing the hue of your strands, Moore proves that opting for a more subtle change, such as a face-framing cut, is an easy change for those stuck in a hair rut and can still give you the switch up you're after.
Bangs styling essentials
When it comes to bangs, the key is all in the styling and upkeep, hence why it's essential to equip your hair arsenal with a few must-have buys - from a texturising salt spray to a volume-boosting mist.
RRP: £49.99 / $49.99
Enjoy a salon-worthy blow-dry from the comfort of your own home with Revlon's One Step Volumiser. This 2-in-1 tool not only dries your strands but also works to detangle and boost volume for a frizz-free, shiny finish from root to tip.
