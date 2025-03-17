This 2025 hair trend got me out of my hair rut - and it's such an easy change

I came into this year desperate for a hair change and simultaneously, completely unprepared to cut off any length (thanks to my last spur-of-the-moment bob). This wispy fringe offered the perfect middle ground.

When you have had the same haircut, colour or style for a prolonged length of time, it's only a matter of time before boredom inevitably sets in. Now, this can be a dangerous time, as the need for change can drive you to a drastic chop. My last bout of hair boredom landed me with a bob hairstyle, which sadly I regretted (this was pre-the bob boom of 2024) and suffice it to say, that won't be happening again anytime soon. This January though, I found that sense of restlessness creeping in again. Thus, I consulted the 2025 hair trends for a cut that would allow me to keep my length but still afford me something that felt fresh and looked fairly transformative. The solution? A fringe.

Not just any fringe I might add but a wispy fringe and so far, it's proving to be exactly what I needed. Here's why I can't recommend it enough for those seeking a change with minimal commitment.

Why a fringe is the ultimate cure for hair boredom in 2025

Unlike that of a French bob or pixie cut, both of which are popular and iconic hairstyles, a fringe offers a similarly distinctive look but can be paired with nearly every hair length - be it jaw or hip-length.

They're an addition to the rest of your hair, an accessory if you will but once there, they draw the gaze and become the focal point. So, no matter the length of your strands or the colour, a fringe hairstyle - from vintage-y curtain bangs to structured block fringes - can offer quite a bold and striking change. This has certainly been the case for my hair.

As mentioned, after growing out a bob for the better part of two years, I had fairly long hair coming into 2025 and a simple middle parting. While this is a very timeless and versatile look (especially if you love tying your hair up), I was drawn to the idea of adding a bit of interest around my face. I already had feathered layers throughout the lengths to add shape and bounce, but as I was adamant about not losing any length - and also not changing my hair colour - my hairdresser and I were at something of an impasse. Until I pulled up a few reference snaps of tousled, 'piece-y' fringes.

My thinking was that a soft, wispy fringe would offer the noticeable change I craved but temporarily so. Bangs, after all, grow out notoriously quickly and require frequent trims, which I could just skip if and when I grew tired of the look - leaving them to gradually blend into my already existing face-framing layers.

The idea is sound enough but what about the execution, I hear you ask? Well, I’m pleased to announce that this fringe has indeed reignited my love for my hair - and styling it in general.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s funny what a difference having a bit of hair across your forehead can make but I really feel as though this fringe has elevated my look - even regarding my outfits. It just adds something more and I feel as though I’ve embraced it more knowing that I can grow it out fairly easily whenever I want.

Now, I won’t sit here and say a fringe is all gravy. Sometimes it’s incredibly irritating; it tickles my eyes and always needs to be styled (it’s not pretty first thing in the morning). It also loses all shape in the rain and gets caught in my reading glasses. On the whole, though it’s chic, on-trend for 2025 and saved me from getting yet another ill-advised bob. Plus, it is easy to style once you’ve got the knack - and a good arsenal of styling tools.

My wispy fringe styling picks

When styling my fringe, I either wet it or give it a little wash with shampoo (depending on how it looks and how much time I have). I then use the round brush attachment on my Shark Flexstyle, wrapping the hair over it and twisting it down as it dries. Once mostly dry and warm, secure it in a hair roller, again with the roller under the hair. I leave the roller in while I do my makeup before taking it out gently and pushing the strands where I want them to sit.

When it gets a bit longer, I’ll swap to drying it with the brush on-top of the hair and turning the brush upwards instead. The same goes for the roller - over not under - to achieve that outward-sweeping, curtain-bang look.