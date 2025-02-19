This nifty 2 minute blow dry trick is set to add the bounce back into your bangs
This easy method will have you waving goodbye to a flat, limp and lifeless fringe
Our dream of voluminous, flicked-out and bouncy bangs is now a reality thanks to this trending blow-dry trick, which boosts body in a matter of minutes.
It's a scenario many of us can relate to: walking out of the salon feeling like a million bucks with the most desirable blow-dried bangs, but then struggling to recreate the face-framing look at home. You might find yourself stuck in endless styling sessions with rollers and one of the best hair dryers or continuously passing one of the best hair dryer brushes through your strands in hopes of conjuring up a bouncy, flicked-out hairdo.
Thankfully, we've stumbled across the two-minute blow-dry trick that will whisk you out of a fringe frenzy and bring body and bounce back into your bangs. Of course, we had to try it ourselves, and yes, we have photos to prove it.
The two minute blow dry trick to unlock bouncy bangs
After trialling his impressive frizz-reducing trick, you can only imagine our excitement when hairstylist Matt Newman (AKA MattLovesHair) delivered the goods yet again, with an all-new trick to boost the volume of our limp and lacklustre bangs. While many hair styling methods can be tricky to grasp, thankfully this one is relatively simple and can be easily incorporated into your morning routine.
@mattloveshair ♬ strangers - proderics
As for the ins and outs of the trick itself, firstly you'll need to separate your bangs from the rest of your hair before dampening them - we recommend using a misting bottle to minimise mess. Newman then splits the bangs into two horizontal sections and uses a trusty hair dryer, alongside a medium-sized round brush, to blow dry the top section of bangs, making sure to roll the brush away from the scalp.
Once the top half of your fringe is roughly 75% dry, the hairstylist combines the two sections and blow-dries them together, using the same outwards motion with the round brush. Continue this process until the bangs are completely dry, then fluff them up with your fingers as the finishing touch. Et voilà! your bouncy bangs are ready to go in no time at all. Alternatively, you can also achieve the look by using the round brush attachment on your favoured air styler, such as the Shark Flexstyle or the iconic Revlon One Step Volumiser.
Bouncy bangs staples
For those wanting to try the trick out for themselves, there are just a few staple buys needed within your hair styling arsenal - in fact, your collection may already make home to them.
RRP: £19
When it comes to recreating a salon-worthy blow dry (and more importantly, trying this trick at home) a round brush is an absolute essential. This barrelled brush from mdlondon is designed to lift the roots while injecting shape, body and volume within your strands. The outcome? A smooth, bouncy and shiny blow dry - yes please!
RRP: £99.99
Earning a spot in our curated edit of the best hair dryers for fine hair, this Revamp hair dryer boasts salon-worthy benefits without a hefty price tag to match. Its ion airflow helps to speed up the drying process, while its grille is infused with keratin, argan and coconut oils for smooth, shiny and frizz-free strands. Not to mention, this dryer also arrives equipped with heat sensor technology to monitor and adjust the temperature to maintain your locks' natural moisture.
RRP: £7.06
Dampen your bangs in a mess-free manner with this refillable spray bottle, which is designed for precise and targeted application. Not only is it essential when recreating this trick, but it can also be used to prep the hair for a plethora of other styling methods, such as heatless curls or before using an air styler.
Our verdict on the trick
Fresh onto the bangs scene, it was only right that I recruited Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, to see how this trick fared on her new face-framing cut. Typically opting for hair rollers to produce volume, Naomi was excited yet slightly sceptical to try this method, however, she was pleasantly surprised by the results: "While my fringe is slightly longer than Matt's, I was pleasantly surprised by how much volume simply drying my fringe in sections gave - and how quick it was."
As for how she achieved the look, Naomi made a slight alteration to Matt's trick and instead opted for the round brush attachment on her Shark Flexstyle tool. "Altogether it took me about 2 minutes to dry both sections, the volume was impressive and I love the almost fluffy, piece-y look it gave my bangs," she says.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
