This nifty 2 minute blow dry trick is set to add the bounce back into your bangs

Our dream of voluminous, flicked-out and bouncy bangs is now a reality thanks to this trending blow-dry trick, which boosts body in a matter of minutes.

It's a scenario many of us can relate to: walking out of the salon feeling like a million bucks with the most desirable blow-dried bangs, but then struggling to recreate the face-framing look at home. You might find yourself stuck in endless styling sessions with rollers and one of the best hair dryers or continuously passing one of the best hair dryer brushes through your strands in hopes of conjuring up a bouncy, flicked-out hairdo.

Thankfully, we've stumbled across the two-minute blow-dry trick that will whisk you out of a fringe frenzy and bring body and bounce back into your bangs. Of course, we had to try it ourselves, and yes, we have photos to prove it.

The two minute blow dry trick to unlock bouncy bangs

After trialling his impressive frizz-reducing trick, you can only imagine our excitement when hairstylist Matt Newman (AKA MattLovesHair) delivered the goods yet again, with an all-new trick to boost the volume of our limp and lacklustre bangs. While many hair styling methods can be tricky to grasp, thankfully this one is relatively simple and can be easily incorporated into your morning routine.

As for the ins and outs of the trick itself, firstly you'll need to separate your bangs from the rest of your hair before dampening them - we recommend using a misting bottle to minimise mess. Newman then splits the bangs into two horizontal sections and uses a trusty hair dryer, alongside a medium-sized round brush, to blow dry the top section of bangs, making sure to roll the brush away from the scalp.

Once the top half of your fringe is roughly 75% dry, the hairstylist combines the two sections and blow-dries them together, using the same outwards motion with the round brush. Continue this process until the bangs are completely dry, then fluff them up with your fingers as the finishing touch. Et voilà! your bouncy bangs are ready to go in no time at all. Alternatively, you can also achieve the look by using the round brush attachment on your favoured air styler, such as the Shark Flexstyle or the iconic Revlon One Step Volumiser.

Bouncy bangs staples

For those wanting to try the trick out for themselves, there are just a few staple buys needed within your hair styling arsenal - in fact, your collection may already make home to them.

Our verdict on the trick

Fresh onto the bangs scene, it was only right that I recruited Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, to see how this trick fared on her new face-framing cut. Typically opting for hair rollers to produce volume, Naomi was excited yet slightly sceptical to try this method, however, she was pleasantly surprised by the results: "While my fringe is slightly longer than Matt's, I was pleasantly surprised by how much volume simply drying my fringe in sections gave - and how quick it was."

The results on Naomi's bangs after trying the bouncy blow dry trick. (Image credit: Future / Naomi Jamieson)

As for how she achieved the look, Naomi made a slight alteration to Matt's trick and instead opted for the round brush attachment on her Shark Flexstyle tool. "Altogether it took me about 2 minutes to dry both sections, the volume was impressive and I love the almost fluffy, piece-y look it gave my bangs," she says.