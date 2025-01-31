The 1 second frizz-reducing trick you’ve been missing from your styling routine

Struggling with a halo of unwanted frizz at your roots? This quick hairstylist-loved trick will only take a second of your time but does a stellar job at keeping your frizz and flyaways at bay.

Whether you're using one of the best hair dryers or a Dyson Airwrap alternative to style your locks at home, many of us know the struggle of battling unwanted frizz all too well. Humidity, over-brushing and damage from heated styling are just some of the many causes of frizzy strands, that often lead us to invest in hydrating hair treatments or try trending social media tricks, such as the tinfoil frizzy hair method.

As for the latter, we've stumbled across the latest styling tip to eliminate frizz and keep your strands looking like you've just stepped out of the salon - and it only takes one second out of your blow-dry routine.

The one second trick your blow dry routine is missing

Whether you have fine strands or thick locks, frizz can feel like a continuous, never-ending battle - even more so during the colder winter months. Hairstylist Matt Newman (AKA MattLovesHair) dubbed the issue 'Halo Frizz' describing the stubborn frizziness on the crown of your head.

While many products work to combat frizz before styling, such as the popular Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, Newman shares his must-have one-second blow-dry trick to ensure sleek, styled tresses.

A post shared by Matt Newman (@mattloveshair) A photo posted by on

The trick in question involves misting hairspray onto the palm of your hand and running it over the section of styled hair while it is still warm. This will help flatten any unruly strands before it cools and sets in place, Newman says: "It's going to be a little bit of a sacrifice to the volume, but it will make it nice and sleek."

Our go-to strong-hold hairspray

When it comes to doing this trick at home, it is essential to invest in a strong-hold hairspray that will keep stray strands at bay all day long. So, whether your go-to hairspray is running on empty, or you're simply looking for a new addition to your hair styling arsenal, we've rounded up three flexible mists that are sure to lock your hairdo in place.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors