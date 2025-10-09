Autumn is the season for a trim, as Amal Clooney's healthy hair transformation proves

Perhaps Amal Clooney's new look is the sign we all needed to book in for a fresh, volume-boosting trim...

Amal Clooney is pictured with her long, wavy hair pushed behind her shoulders and wearing a red velvet strapless dress at the &quot;Jay Kelly&quot; premiere during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on September 29, 2025 in New York, New York/ in a white and grey marble-look template with pink dots and swirly lines
(Image credit: Getty Images/John Nacion/Variety)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in News

While bobs are definitely in for autumn, Amal Clooney's hair transformation proves that you don't have to undergo a dramatic cut for a fresh or fuller look. In fact, just a few inches can make all the difference...

With rich shades of copper and short, cosy bobs now flooding the 2025 hair trends for the chillier seasons ahead, you might indeed be feeling the pressure to change up your hairstyle. It's a big decision, but if you've been growing out your hair or just prefer having longer strands in general, a new season doesn't have to steer you towards anything drastic. In fact, a simple trim can look quite dramatic, as Amal Clooney's own fresh cut proves. Gone is her signature, waist-hitting hair, but even still, you wouldn't call her new style short or even mid-length. You would, however, dub it chic and very bouncy, though.

So, if you're keen to do something to your hair that will look noticeably different, but not enough to regret or impact the versatility of your chosen hairstyle, here's why Clooney's bouncy cut and blowout might just be the perfect solution.

Why we're considering Amal Clooney's hair trim for our own season refresh

As mentioned, Amal Clooney is pretty synonymous with her long and luscious hair. In fact, it's quite the goal of our beauty team to try and achieve such shiny and healthy-looking strands as to mirror hers, so much so that we've scoured the web to find her go-to hair products, right down to Amal Clooney's hair fragrance of choice.

Thus, whenever she debuts a new style, or in the rarer case, a cut, we're all over it. The latter is what brings us here today, as celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, just treated us to a glimpse of her new-season 'do.

Taking to Instagram on October 7th, Giannetos shared a carousel of pictures and videos debuting Clooney's rather major chop (by her hair's standards, anyway), styled in what he has dubbed 'The Bubble Blowout.'

Now, her hair is shorter, but by no means short. Nevertheless, the difference is very noticeable and quite transformative to the overall volume and bounce of her hair, achieved by just snipping several inches off her ends. "I cut off between six and eight inches of hair," Giannetos told Vogue, before adding, "Amal has never had a haircut like this before."

To us, this really reaffirms the power of an intentional trim. While it may feel a bit counterproductive if you're trying to grow out your hair or maintain a longer look - like Clooney - chopping off split ends and some of the overall length can really help to boost the strength of your hair, and add to the appearance of fullness. Hence why her 'Bubble' blowout looks extra voluminous, aside from the fact that she, of course, already has gorgeously thick and glossy strands to begin with.

Recreate Amal Clooney's blowout

To completely recreate Clooney's look with your own long hair, we recommend showing these pictures to your hairdresser and explaining that you would like a similar trim. Your stylist will be able to advise on how many inches they should or need to cut.

As for the style, while Giannetos hasn't shared the products or method used to create this exact bubble blowout of dreams, we do have some intel on hair buys previously used to style Clooney's locks - as well as our own go-to tools and formulas for achieving a similar, glamorous look.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.