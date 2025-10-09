Autumn is the season for a trim, as Amal Clooney's healthy hair transformation proves
Perhaps Amal Clooney's new look is the sign we all needed to book in for a fresh, volume-boosting trim...
While bobs are definitely in for autumn, Amal Clooney's hair transformation proves that you don't have to undergo a dramatic cut for a fresh or fuller look. In fact, just a few inches can make all the difference...
With rich shades of copper and short, cosy bobs now flooding the 2025 hair trends for the chillier seasons ahead, you might indeed be feeling the pressure to change up your hairstyle. It's a big decision, but if you've been growing out your hair or just prefer having longer strands in general, a new season doesn't have to steer you towards anything drastic. In fact, a simple trim can look quite dramatic, as Amal Clooney's own fresh cut proves. Gone is her signature, waist-hitting hair, but even still, you wouldn't call her new style short or even mid-length. You would, however, dub it chic and very bouncy, though.
So, if you're keen to do something to your hair that will look noticeably different, but not enough to regret or impact the versatility of your chosen hairstyle, here's why Clooney's bouncy cut and blowout might just be the perfect solution.
Why we're considering Amal Clooney's hair trim for our own season refresh
As mentioned, Amal Clooney is pretty synonymous with her long and luscious hair. In fact, it's quite the goal of our beauty team to try and achieve such shiny and healthy-looking strands as to mirror hers, so much so that we've scoured the web to find her go-to hair products, right down to Amal Clooney's hair fragrance of choice.
Thus, whenever she debuts a new style, or in the rarer case, a cut, we're all over it. The latter is what brings us here today, as celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, just treated us to a glimpse of her new-season 'do.
Taking to Instagram on October 7th, Giannetos shared a carousel of pictures and videos debuting Clooney's rather major chop (by her hair's standards, anyway), styled in what he has dubbed 'The Bubble Blowout.'
Now, her hair is shorter, but by no means short. Nevertheless, the difference is very noticeable and quite transformative to the overall volume and bounce of her hair, achieved by just snipping several inches off her ends. "I cut off between six and eight inches of hair," Giannetos told Vogue, before adding, "Amal has never had a haircut like this before."
To us, this really reaffirms the power of an intentional trim. While it may feel a bit counterproductive if you're trying to grow out your hair or maintain a longer look - like Clooney - chopping off split ends and some of the overall length can really help to boost the strength of your hair, and add to the appearance of fullness. Hence why her 'Bubble' blowout looks extra voluminous, aside from the fact that she, of course, already has gorgeously thick and glossy strands to begin with.
Recreate Amal Clooney's blowout
To completely recreate Clooney's look with your own long hair, we recommend showing these pictures to your hairdresser and explaining that you would like a similar trim. Your stylist will be able to advise on how many inches they should or need to cut.
As for the style, while Giannetos hasn't shared the products or method used to create this exact bubble blowout of dreams, we do have some intel on hair buys previously used to style Clooney's locks - as well as our own go-to tools and formulas for achieving a similar, glamorous look.
RRP: $30/£19
Giannetos has previously shared that this hairspray, along with Moroccanoil's shampoo and conditioner, was used to create Clooney's red carpet-ready hair. The formula itself offers strong but flexible hold and is lightweight, not sticky or crunchy. It also features argan oil to boost shine and ward off frizz.
RRP: $97/£70
Clooney has been known to wear this mist on her hair for red-carpet events and the like, with its luxe and delicate blend of bergamot, juicy lychee and rhubarb, smooth vanilla and rose. It's ideal for layering with the matching Delina parfum, or to boost and add complexity to your other favourite floral fragrances.
RRP: $44/£22
To combat frizz and protect your strands from UV rays, this Oribe humidity spray is also a celebrity-favourite for creating sleek and lasting hairstyles. It features pro-vitamin B5 and locks your strands in place, without feeling heavy and keeps flyaways and humidity at bay.
RRP: $649.99/£479.99
For a bouncy blow-dry, we recommend one of the best hot brushes or an air styler like Dyson's .i.d., which comes equipped with round brush and curler attachments, to create a really voluminous look.
