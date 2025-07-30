Dare I say, I’m a little excited for autumn styling after seeing Zara Tindall’s indigo jeans and cosy knit in Australia

As someone who is always left exasperated when we see Christmas adverts too early and Easter eggs on sale in January, I’m as surprised as anyone that I’m starting to look forward to autumn. Whilst I love the summer weather, transitional seasonal styling is a little more versatile as you can embrace layers you wouldn’t wear in a heatwave.

The inspiration is already out there for autumnal looks as Zara Tindall is in Australia for the British & Irish Lions tour with her husband Mike. This means they’ve packed for winter, but a milder one than we get in the UK.

The couple visited the Nazario Parisi & Sons Menswear store in Melbourne on 29th July and whilst it was Mike picking up "new threads", Zara’s outfit caught my eye. She was wearing relaxed indigo jeans with a collared shirt and a cosy knit layered over it.

Recreate Zara's Outfit

H&M Light Blue Collared Denim Shirt £27.99 at H&M Available in a range of different washes, this affordable denim shirt is perfect for wearing with indigo or white jeans for a contrast, as well as with neutral trousers. Throw over a neutral jumper and you've got a Zara Tindall-esque outfit. & Other Stories Relaxed Jumper £47 at & Other Stories With a relaxed silhouette and ribbed trims, this soft beige jumper is one of those pieces you can wear time and time again with different outfit combinations. It has a rounded neckline and has a hint of wool in the fabric. Cos Arch Tapered Indigo Jeans £85 at Cos These jeans are a Cos signature style and are crafted from non-stretch recycled and organic cotton denim. They have tapered legs and are designed with ankle-length hems that are great for highlighting your footwear.

Shop More Indigo Jeans

GAP Dark Wash Wide Leg Jeans £50 at GAP The High Stride jeans from GAP are designed for ultimate comfort and style, with a more fitted silhouette at the waist and hips and full length legs. There are various washes available besides the indigo version if you prefer slightly lighter denim. Belle Poque Wide Leg Jeans £42.99 at Amazon High-waisted and wide-legged, these jeans are an affordable choice and look so chic with the gold-toned buttons at the top. The Amazon Belle Poque Jeans have been put to the test by our Fashion Ecommerce Editor, who believes they're the comfiest jeans she's ever worn. Levi's Indigo 501 Original Jeans £100 at Levi's I own the Levi's 501s in two different washes and this deep blue shade is beautiful. They have a classic straight leg, high-rise shape and this particular colour has a hint of stretch to it. If you gravitate towards no-stretch denim then there are plenty of other options too.

It’s not easy to tell from the snap Mike shared on social media of their visit to the store, but I suspect that these could be barrel leg jeans which have been exceptionally trendy in recent months. We already know Zara’s a fan of this style and so it would make sense for her to invest in an indigo pair.

Darker washes are one of the biggest denim trends for 2025 and they work especially well for autumn and winter too. Indigo jeans feel inherently smarter than light wash pairs and this balanced out the slouchier, relaxed shape of the style worn by Zara.

The King’s niece lifted the colour palette of her outfit with a mid-blue denim shirt and a crewneck jumper over the top. Pairing your darker denim with lighter items of clothing like she did can help to make a look less wintry in the summer-to-autumn months too.

(Image credit: David Betteridge/Alamy Live News)

Her jumper was a soft creamy beige hue with ribbed cuffs, neckline and hem. She styled it with her shirt collar poking over the top for a timeless finish and ensured it wasn’t too preppy by leaving the shirt untucked and draped over her jeans.

This created an easy smart-casual outfit that’s perfect for the time when summer eases into autumn and the weather can’t make up its mind. Too hot? You can easily take the jumper off and when it’s breezier or raining, it’s much needed.

A neutral jumper is a good choice as they can be layered over different jeans and shirt combinations without colour clashing with any of them. Zara Tindall finished off her outfit in Melbourne with chunky white trainers - another failsafe option for an autumnal look.

The equestrian royal went without earrings or a necklace to keep things simple and wore her blonde bob tied up, with a tendril framing her face on one side. Although she was dressed for the Australian winter this kind of style is exactly what I want to recreate when the weather calls for it.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s visit to the menswear store came a day before their 14th wedding anniversary on 30th July. They’ve attended several rugby games during their time Down Under and with the final one set for 2nd August, they’ll likely be spending a few more days there enjoying being in their "home away from home".