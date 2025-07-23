Zara Tindall's white high-waisted shorts are a sophisticated alternative to denim as she nails boat trip styling

Summer can be a daunting time for many people as we wonder all over again how to feel confident in shorts and leg-bearing dresses. When it’s scorching hot, shorts are a great staple to have in your summer capsule wardrobe and if blue denim ones aren’t your thing, it’s worth considering going for something a bit smarter.

Zara Tindall has recently been to her "home away from home" Australia with her husband Mike and whilst it might be winter Down Under, she could still bring out a new pair of PAIGE shorts for a boat trip. Her Brooklyn shorts were off-white and high-rise, with turned-up hems and we got a glimpse of them in Mike’s Instagram post.

Designed with vintage-inspired trouser pockets, belt loops and a wide waistband, these shorts are a brilliant alternative to blue denim. The tailored silhouette brings a formal edge to any outfit and this balances the shorts’ length.

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12) A photo posted by on

Shop Zara Tindall's Shorts

Exact Match PAIGE Brooklyn Shorts in Quartz Sand £205 at PAIGE Zara Tindall's PAIGE shorts are undoubtedly an investment - but they're so neutral and classic that you'll have them in your collection for many years to come. They have vintage-inspired trouser pockets with cross cross back belt loops, a double button closure and cuffed hems. The fabric even has a hint of stretch for comfort! Nobody's Child Linen-Blend Harper Shorts £65 at Nobody's Child Just like Zara's shorts, these ones have belt loops so you can accessorise them to give them a smarter feel. They're crafted from a breathable linen-blend that's great for sunny days at home and holidays abroad. There are practical pockets and the soft white colour is very easy to wear. H&M White Button-Embellished Cotton Shorts £22.99 at H&M Affordable and versatile, these white shorts from H&M will soon become a wardrobe staple for you in warm weather. The gold-toned buttons make them a little more glamorous and they're made from a cotton weave. The waist is high-rise and there are decorative pockets at the front and open back pockets.

Complete The Look

M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed Vest Top £8.50 at M&S Available in a huge range of colours, this vest top is an affordable basic item that you'll be reaching for time and time again. It's got a slightly lower scoop neckline compared to Zara's top and also has delicate ribbed detailing running all over. Maeve Leather Square Buckle Belt £50 at Anthropologie A belt can totally transform the look of a pair of white shorts - as Zara Tindall proved - and this one is made from leather with a gold-toned buckle belt. It comes in this rich chocolate brown shade, as well as in black. Add to jeans as well as shorts for a practical and stylish edge. Cos Scoop Neck Ribbed White Tank Top £17 at Cos Made from ribbed organic-cotton jersey with a touch of stretch, this streamlined tank top is a summer essential. You can pick it up in several colours including white and the vest can be worn alone or layered under shirts and blazers.

Had these been more casual, the upper-thigh length might have felt a bit much. However, going for something more polished and not as closely-fitted on the leg helps to avoid you straying into "hotpants" territory. Rivkie Baum, Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home believes that Zara’s demonstration of how to style shorts is worth paying close attention to.

"Zara shows the importance of balancing proportions by opting for a higher neckline with a shorter hem length," she says. "In addition to this, sticking to a block colour palette for her top and shorts helps to elongate her frame and makes the outfit more seamless, simply highlighting the waist with a coordinating, tan leather belt."

The King’s niece is clearly confident in short-hemmed shorts, but Rivkie adds, "Bermuda shorts are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and an excellent way of easing yourself into this leg-baring style".

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

She explains that going for a longer length and "more tailored finish" is her "top tip" if you’re "stepping into shorts for the first time".

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As she notes, Zara Tindall wore her high-waisted PAIGE shorts with a classic white tank. You can get so many different necklines and she went for a high scoop neck. The subtle contrast between the white top and off-white shorts was gorgeous and ensured her ensemble remained neutral and elegantly understated.

What more could you want from a low-key boat trip? The couple spent a few days on Hamilton Island in Queensland and the first picture in the series shared by Mike showed the couple on a boat. Because of the location, Zara didn’t need shoes, though her eye for style came through in her decision to wear a belt.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Zara Tindall’s belt was slim, tan and had gold hardware. Threading this through the loops on her shorts emphasised their smartness and as the rest of her look was so simple, this worked well to bring a different texture to it.

If you were looking to recreate Zara’s shorts outfit I’d recommend going for a similar high-necked vest-top or T-shirt. She kept to a pale colour palette, though with white or off-white shorts you can go as vibrant as you like with your tops and it will still feel moderate. I’d finish off the look with tan or white flat sandals and these would work whether you’re taking to the seas like Zara, or enjoying outings at home.