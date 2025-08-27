Sarah Jessica Parker has the most enviable fashion hack after playing Carrie Bradshaw over the years

You know the feeling of desperately trying to put together an outfit, and nothing seems to come together the way you want? Well. Sarah Jessica Parker might not.

The iconic actress has revealed that, when in a bind or invited to a last-minute event, she’s not immune to just diving into the Sex and the City or And Just Like That archives and pulling out some of Carrie Bradshaw’s best outfits, already meticulously put together and ready to make an impression.

Speaking to People, when asked if she’d ever worn any of Carrie’s pieces in real life, Sarah Jessica replied with a laugh, “I just did.”

"I was invited to a birthday party in England, and we were already nearby, so I pulled from the archive."

Many of Carrie’s looks over the years include vintage pieces, designer pieces, and other creations pulled together by prestigious costume designers, including Patricia Field (who also works on Emily in Paris) and Molly Rogers (who also worked on The Devil Wears Prada).

Perhaps because of this, Sarah Jessica is quick to explain that she doesn’t make a habit of wearing Carrie’s fashion.

She explained how she goes about choosing, saying, "What would the circumstances and the environment be that I would be wearing this, and would it be okay and safe, or would it be destroyed? I'm very judicious about that."

As it turns out, though, it’s not only Carrie Bradshaw’s items that SJP has managed to keep throughout her iconic career.

Speaking to Wonderland Magazine in 2025, she revealed that she adds it to her contracts that she gets to keep the wardrobe from her projects.

The Emmy-winning star shared, "I've got all of it, I've kept her active since the very beginning. I have all of Carrie's outfits since the pilot. But that's the one thing I've had in my contract, pretty much my entire career. So every movie, Miami Rhapsody, LA Story, I have all of it. So I've been keeping that archive since the very beginning."

She’s quick to add, "So I don't need to steal anything because I have it all."

In the December 2021 issue of Vogue, SJP shared more about how she’s keeping the SATC archive, revealing, "I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode, and scene. I kept every single solitary thing."

Recently, following the finale of spin-off And Just Like That, she has teased what could be in store for the future of these fabulous archives. While speaking with influencer Evan Ross Katz during a Q&A hosted by Instagram’s Threads, she hinted that an exhibition could be on the cards.

"People have inquired about an exhibit, and we've done little, smaller condensed versions of that, but I do think if someone has an interest in a time that seems appropriate, yeah, I think it would be great."