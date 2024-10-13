Carrie Bradshaw's best-ever outfits, from her infamous wedding gown to the naked dress

No one does it quite like Carrie Bradshaw. By far the most fashionable character to grace our TV screens, any ensemble of hers is guaranteed to be distinctive and stylish.

It's not easy to narrow down Sarah Jessica Parker's best looks as Carrie Bradshaw. From the pilot episode through to And Just Like That, there are hundreds of notable wardrobe moments that never quite seem to lose their appeal - no matter how much time passes.

Carrie may not have mastered the minimalist capsule wardrobe formula, but these outfits go to show that bold hues and mismatched patterns can be endlessly sophisticated when you're not afraid to take sartorial risks.

Carrie Bradshaw's best outfits

Sheer floral dress

Easily one of Carrie's most recognisable dresses, this has to be one of her best. This look will always be remembered for her unfortunate fall into the water, followed by Mr Big, but it didn't lose its style appeal even when soaking wet.

Knee high boots

Heels were Carrie's signature, but it wasn't often we saw her in a statement boot. This look stands out for all the right reasons, and this typically 90s snakeskin print stands the test of time.

Newspaper dress

When you talk about Carrie Bradshaw's style, the first thing to come to mind is probably the Galliano newspaper dress. An iconic piece of clothing in its own right, it has been imitated countless times by other fashion brands, but nothing can live up to Carrie's look.

Incognito style

Carrie's desperate dash around the streets of New York City to collect every copy of Vogue in sight was made even more iconic thanks to this incognito look. Mastering monochromatic dressing, it is one of our favourite looks from the first SATC movie.

Chanel shirt

This shirt first made an appearance on SATC back in the 90s and she brought it back for And Just Like That. We loved this circular wardrobe moment, proving that the best wardrobe investments will never date.

Maxi tutu

Trust Carrie to make an adult tutu look chic. Dressed down with a slouchy striped top in And Just Like That, she made every effort to prove that her 90s and 00s style is firmly here to stay.

Fur coat

This fur coat is easily one of the pieces in Carrie's wardrobe we lust after the most. The perfect piece of outerwear, it's a gorgeous representation of her glamorous style.

Hermes scarf

Never one to shy away from bold hair accessories, Carrie made this Hermes scarf her own with some unique styling. We can't say it's a look we've copied, but she made it surprisingly wearable.

Pink tiered dress

Sometimes the simpler Carrie outfits are the most elegant. This tiered pink dress ticks every box whilst staying true to the character's experimental style with a chunky belt and contrasting handbag.

Baby shower look

The baby shower episode of SATC has to be one of the most iconic. Carrie's girl-next-door pink dress and pigtails combination is a standout fashion moment that worked perfectly to express her fashion sense.

Movie makeover

Carrie's brunette makeover from the first movie brought with it a slight wardrobe refresh. Her edgy tartan jacket and leather accessories gave her character a new edge without straying from her style personality.

Fall layering

Nothing says autumn quite like layering, and we're taking notes from Carrie on how to do it right. Clashing patterns are her signature and this is a brilliant example of how to make it chic and wearable.

Naked dress

The naked dress will never date. Worn in season 1, episode 6, this dress worked to establish Carrie's character through her daring wardrobe - so much so that Sarah Jessica Parker wore the naked dress to a premier not long after.

Fitted coat

Trust Carrie Bradshaw to do outerwear perfectly. This form-fitting silhouette is endlessly chic and brings the humble black coat to life. It's certainly less statement than many of her other outfits, but that's why we love it.

Pink cropped cardigan

The head scarf and cardi combination made for a demure and feminine look that took Carrie on a series of adventures, including a date with the infamous Jack Berger. If you don't remember the scene, you're bound to remember the outfit.

Pinstripe suit

We love that every occasion brought out Carrie's best outfits; you'll never see her in a purely practical look. There's nothing like a pinstripe suit to elevate any wardrobe and we love how she styled it with a matching Breton top.

Paris tulle

Paris marked some of the last Carrie outfits from the SATC series, so they will always stand out. One of many flawless tulle moments, this beautiful green skirt could only look this good on Carrie Bradshaw.

White suiting

It doesn't get much more chic than this outfit. We're almost certain she kickstarted the feminine waistcoat trend with this look, and we can see why. In her signature mules with a soft pop of pink, this ensemble ticks every box.

New Year's Eve ensemble

This is as close to pyjamas as Carrie Bradshaw gets. Heels and the pearl necklace have to remain on, and we love that she brought back her old fur coat for the mad dash to Miranda's apartment on New Year's Eve in the first film.

Vera Wang wedding dress

No list of Carrie Bradshaw's best looks is complete without referencing the Vera Wang wedding dress. Although it didn't get the outing it deserved, it will always remain an iconic fashion moment that is instantly recognisable.

Apartment hunting dress

We can only associate this look with Carrie and Big's apartment hunting in the first SATC film. A signature Carrie look, it has tulle, heels, and a statement belt for good measure - a brilliant way to reintroduce her style for the movies.

Denim capris

This look couldn't be more 00s. A slightly eclectic combination of pieces, it shouldn't work as an outfit - but of course, it does. Mixing up silhouettes whilst sticking to a neutral palette, it's a risky look that paid off.

Starfish coat

Marni's starfish coat is a standout Carrie item. We love the clashing of prints in this outfit that she pulls off effortlessly, and we'd be lying if we said we hadn't desperately searched for a similar jacket online over the years.

Tube top style

Carrie's early season looks epitomised 90s style. Despite the simplicity of this outfit, it's one that is quintessentially Carrie Bradshaw thanks to the statement necklace and yellow purse that elevate the outfit beyond basics.

Rainbow skirt

Who said rainbow can't be fashionable? There's no shying away in this look, but the boxy jacket and heels give it a sophisticated finish. We will always associate this outfit with Carrie screaming at the rain - the perfect look for the occasion.

Black slinky dress

Carrie's occasion wear never missed the mark, and this slinky maxi is no different. Typically 90s and glamorous, it's one of the character's chicest gowns that comes to life with her curly hair and statement jewellery.

Floral brooch and Dior saddle bag

The patterned Dior Saddle Bag is what makes this outfit. It goes to show that a good accessory can transform any look and it introduced Carrie as a trend-setting designer bag fanatic.

Bardot top and gloves

Trust Carrie Bradshaw to wear a pair of long gloves with a white top and skirt. Although the accessories take centre stage, we love how her red mules bring this timelessly sophisticated ensemble to life.

Statement dress and sequin Fendi

If there's one handbag we associate with Carrie Bradshaw, it's a Fendi Baguette - probably thanks to the iconic scene where she gets mugged whilst wearing one. This sequin edition comes to life with the abstract motif dress and stays true to Carrie's personal style.

Corset and bubble skirt

Don't be fooled into thinking Carrie's best looks ended with the series. And Just Like That gave us endless iconic wardrobe moments, including this satin corset and bubble-style skirt that makes for the most beautiful co-ord.

White mini dress

Nothing beats a little white dress for the summer and this one will always remind us of the second SATC film. There's nothing like a pair of gold heels to liven up an understated look, which Carrie proved effortlessly.

Cord blazer

We don't typically associate brown autumnal tones with Carrie but this outfit goes to show she can pull anything off. A cord blazer is an unusual departure from her style, which is why it stands out in our memory.