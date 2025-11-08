Now I've got my hands on this sought-after candle advent calendar, Christmas can't come soon enough
WoodWicks' luxurious yet affordable offering is my favourite scented candle calendar to date
Over the years, I've become somewhat of a candle Advent calendar convert, and this 12-day delight has just become my new favourite.
Aside from deciding on a Christmas tree theme and which dessert to make for the big day, choosing an Advent calendar has always been a big priority in my home. In recent years, I've decided to say goodbye to cheap chocolate and flimsy cardboard, instead treating myself to an irresistible-smelling candle for the days of Advent.
After trying a few different types over the years, I've finally found a firm festive favourite to scent-scape my home this season.
Don't miss the Woodwick Advent Calendar
In my opinion, there's truly no better way to make your home cosy during autumn and winter than with seasonally scented candles. Whether that's a pumpkin-spiced autumn candle or a warming citrussy Christmas one.
That's why I'm all for candle Advents. What better way to start each day of December than with a festive scented candle to enjoy? And that's exactly what WoodWick have delivered with their 12-day calendar, filled to the brim with signature holiday scents.
From the get-go, this calendar exudes sophistication, from its rich brown exterior to its sleek magnetic opening. Simply opening this up each day will feel like Christmas morning. It is quite simply the quiet luxury version of Advents.
One of the first things I admired about this one in particular is the way the 12 doors are hidden behind the magnetic closing. And from the outside, the packaging could be just another elegant home accessory, no OTT obvious Christmas motifs to be found.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The sophistication doesn't stop with the exterior of the calendar; in fact, it's quite the opposite. WoodWick have supplied some of their best scented candles within those 12 doors, each one specifically autumn and winter scents for a truly festive experience.
It's a truly special experience from beginning to end, and to make it just that touch better, each candle is made using the brand's patented Pluswick® technology. So, along with the seasonal scents, you can also be relaxed to the sound of warming crackles. Utter bliss.
For £54.99, I found the individual candles themselves to be a perfect size, just enough for burning throughout the day or for your evening bath. Although I always have my best Christmas candles at the ready, it's quite a treat to sample new fragrances each day.
Who knows, you might discover your next candle to keep your home smelling good for the rest of the winter season.
Compared to some other calendars, another favourite being the bestselling Yankee Candle 24-day offering, this truly does feel worth the extra cost. And if you're on a budget for the holiday season, this is a great way to celebrate and enjoy Advent as a family, with no need for multiple calendars.
I'll certainly be getting up on the right side of the bed each December morning, ready to enjoy the soothing scents of Fir, Fireside and Pumpkin Praline.
Shop my favourite WoodWick scents
RRP: £34.99 | Another firm favourite of mine, this is a perfectly balanced vanilla candle and a welcome change to the other spiced autumnal candles I have in my collection. The sea salt and jasmine addition cuts through the sweetness for an overall refreshing fragrance.
Looking to splurge even more this festive season? Diptyque has just released its iconic Advent Candle, which sells out every year. It's exquisite, and we won't be surprised if it flies off the shelves this year too.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.