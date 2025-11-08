Now I've got my hands on this sought-after candle advent calendar, Christmas can't come soon enough

Over the years, I've become somewhat of a candle Advent calendar convert, and this 12-day delight has just become my new favourite.

Aside from deciding on a Christmas tree theme and which dessert to make for the big day, choosing an Advent calendar has always been a big priority in my home. In recent years, I've decided to say goodbye to cheap chocolate and flimsy cardboard, instead treating myself to an irresistible-smelling candle for the days of Advent.

After trying a few different types over the years, I've finally found a firm festive favourite to scent-scape my home this season.

Don't miss the Woodwick Advent Calendar

In my opinion, there's truly no better way to make your home cosy during autumn and winter than with seasonally scented candles. Whether that's a pumpkin-spiced autumn candle or a warming citrussy Christmas one.

That's why I'm all for candle Advents. What better way to start each day of December than with a festive scented candle to enjoy? And that's exactly what WoodWick have delivered with their 12-day calendar, filled to the brim with signature holiday scents.

Signature scents Woodwick 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar View at WoodWick RRP: £54.99 | Treat yourself to a daily dose of sophistication this December with this 12-door Advent calendar. Behind each door is a cosy, luxurious scent perfect for keeping you relaxed on those chilly winter evenings.

From the get-go, this calendar exudes sophistication, from its rich brown exterior to its sleek magnetic opening. Simply opening this up each day will feel like Christmas morning. It is quite simply the quiet luxury version of Advents.

One of the first things I admired about this one in particular is the way the 12 doors are hidden behind the magnetic closing. And from the outside, the packaging could be just another elegant home accessory, no OTT obvious Christmas motifs to be found.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

The sophistication doesn't stop with the exterior of the calendar; in fact, it's quite the opposite. WoodWick have supplied some of their best scented candles within those 12 doors, each one specifically autumn and winter scents for a truly festive experience.

It's a truly special experience from beginning to end, and to make it just that touch better, each candle is made using the brand's patented Pluswick® technology. So, along with the seasonal scents, you can also be relaxed to the sound of warming crackles. Utter bliss.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

For £54.99, I found the individual candles themselves to be a perfect size, just enough for burning throughout the day or for your evening bath. Although I always have my best Christmas candles at the ready, it's quite a treat to sample new fragrances each day.

Who knows, you might discover your next candle to keep your home smelling good for the rest of the winter season.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

Compared to some other calendars, another favourite being the bestselling Yankee Candle 24-day offering, this truly does feel worth the extra cost. And if you're on a budget for the holiday season, this is a great way to celebrate and enjoy Advent as a family, with no need for multiple calendars.

I'll certainly be getting up on the right side of the bed each December morning, ready to enjoy the soothing scents of Fir, Fireside and Pumpkin Praline.

Shop my favourite WoodWick scents

WoodWick Golden Bourbon candle View at Yankee Candles RRP: £32.99 | This is an incredibly sultry scent, thanks to the deliciously rich, woody fragrance that's spiced to perfection, plus the warming addition of cinnamon and clove. I would happily enjoy this candle all year round. WoodWick Vanilla & Sea Salt candle View at WoodWick RRP: £34.99 | Another firm favourite of mine, this is a perfectly balanced vanilla candle and a welcome change to the other spiced autumnal candles I have in my collection. The sea salt and jasmine addition cuts through the sweetness for an overall refreshing fragrance. WoodWick Fireside-scented Candle View at Woodwick RRP: £32.99 | I'm a huge fan of anything smoky scented, and this Fireside candle has that rich musky fragrance alongside a rich amber note. If you want to be surrounded by the aroma and sounds of a warming, crackling fire, this is the candle for you.

Looking to splurge even more this festive season? Diptyque has just released its iconic Advent Candle, which sells out every year. It's exquisite, and we won't be surprised if it flies off the shelves this year too.