This Parisian candle is a festive tradition in luxury homes - and it sells out every year

In amongst the carols, mulled wine, and twinkly lights, I'm making the Diptyque Advent Candle my newest festive tradition. Complete with twenty-five layers of luxury ivory wax, set with elegant gold lettering, it's nothing short of irresistible.

If you know Diptyque, this candle won't surprise you. Their meticulously crafted Parisian fragrances have inspired some of the best Christmas candles in the world. And whilst their normal candle vessels are made to be admired, the Diptyque Advent Candle really takes things up a notch. The pine-scented tree with its elegant gold accents have created a cult-followed tradition of advent candles that's rooted in the sophistication and warmth of a brand that's deeply, indulgently Parisian.

As a Master Perfumer, it's hard for any brand to weave their fragrance into my home, but the Diptyque Advent Candle is an effortless way to make your home cosy, whilst also filling it with luxury touches too. With notes of Siberian Pine, resin, and moss, this Christmas tree candle distils the essence of winter forests into a single flame. I thought the M&S Light Up Candle was pretty, but this is something else.

Diptyque Advent Candle: everything you need to know

Before we get into the details, you should know that the Diptyque Advent Candle will sell out. Fast. Since spotting this atop the shelf in their beautiful London store, I've spoken with my fragrance friends and Master Perfumers, all who gave me a knowing nod, producing stories of the years when they missed out on nabbing one of these. They're limited edition, they're beautiful, and they smell sensational. Why wouldn't they sell out?

The candle, exquisitely shaped like a pine tree, is a work of art. If it was a ceramic in an art shop, you'd exclaim at the delicate gold lettering, base, and the beautiful light on top. It's one of those quiet luxury pieces that makes your home look expensive and yet it's also an easy way to make your house smell good.

The thought behind the tree is simple. Each day, you burn through one of the twenty five layers. You get to take some time to enjoy a calming ritual, whilst filling your home with the delicate scent of one of the best candles you can buy. As it burns, the flickering light on top looks like a simple star, a delicate, effortless way to feel festive and bright.

Diptyque Sapin Pine Tree: £130 at diptyque paris Infused in luxury mineral wax, you'll smell the gorgeous Diptyque scent Sapin. Brand loyalists will recognise the expert blend of Siberian pine, resin, cedar, and moss. The 900g candle should burn for at least 150 hours, which is a lot of beautiful fragrance to diffuse into your home over the festive period.

Alternatives to the Diptyque Advent Candle

When the limited stocks of the Diptyque Advent Candle inevitably run out, there are other ways to keep the advent candle tradition burning:

Graham & Green Advent Christmas Tree Candle £19.95 at Graham & Green I searched for hours to find another Advent Candle that's in the shape of a Christmas tree and I cannot tell you how pleased I was to find this one. With 24 numbers to burn through, this candle offers the perfect opportunity to take some time for yourself each day in the hectic lead-up to Christmas time. You'll enjoy 45 hours of candlelit calm, with the flame taking the place of the tree star on top. Alison Gardiner Santa's Sleigh Advent Pillar Candle £15.99 at Amazon It's not in the shape of a Christmas tree, but the Alison Gardiner Pillar Candle is infused with just as much joy. The chunky pillar is handmade in the UK and will burn for 70 hours through all the lead up to Christmas. It makes the perfect festive candle for the table or mantlepiece. St Eval Candle Company Red Advent Candles £6.70 at St Eval Candle Company Available in red and ivory, these advent candles are traditional Christmas styling at its finest. The classic gold numbers burn from first frost through to Christmas Eve with perfect, warming charm. You'll be pleased to hear that the Cornish candle company uses natural mineral and vegetable waxes, which burn cleaner than paraffin (which might leave black on your walls).

I love my mince pies, my Christmas jumpers, and decorating the tree, but I have to say that I think the Diptyque Advent Candle might be the new tradition that trumps them all. Around the festive season, this is an easy way to scent scape your home: place this in a room that needs to be a little fresher, lighter, or one that needs some energy injected into it. Just wait until I've got one in my basket. I don't want to miss out.