I got my hands on the light-up candle from M&S – I can confirm it's definitely worth the hype

Every year, I look forward to my seasonal hunt to find the latest cosy candle to see me through autumn and winter. This year, Marks & Spencer's light-up candles are proving so popular that I just had to get my hands on one and see what all the fuss is about.

When there's a charming light-up component, I am immediately sold. Pair that with a refreshing yet cosy scent, and I'll be buying multiples of this candle to get me through the cold, dark evenings ahead.

Marks & Spencer's best-selling light-up candle

Whether you're on the hunt for the best Christmas candle or are looking for ways to make your house smell good, there's no lack of options out there on the home fragrance market. In fact, it can be hard to choose a candle these days with so many options available. That's why I like it when one has a unique selling point.

And that's exactly what Marks and Spencer's are offering with their Marks and Sparkle range. This two-wick candle is surrounded by golden glitter-filled check and illuminated by the LED lights that wrap around the candle.

The real magic, however, comes when the lights turn on. These are triggered by a small sensor which detects the infrared light from the burning wick.

Aside from the lights, which are a perfect way to brighten a dark room on an autumnal evening, the fragrance notes are utterly delicious.

With top notes of neroli, lime and bergamot, the candle has a refreshing and timeless citrus scent. However, thanks to the bergamot, the aroma has a warming cosiness to it as well.

The blend of herbal fragrances and oils can also help you feel more soothed and relaxed. Only the best scented candles can make you feel better for having them burning, and this is certainly one of them.

picture of light up candle on kitchen counter

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

The only downfall to this charming candle is that after its 20-hour burn time, the magic is over. Unless you fill it with a tea light, that is. However, if you want timeless twinkling lights, M&S also sell a one-wick version with two refills. Which means gold glittering whimsy for months to come.

It's no wonder these candles are selling out so quickly, even though the brand has expanded its range with landmark designs and, of course, Christmas versions too.

So don't be left disappointed this season and get your hands on one of these iconic light-up candles before the shelves are empty. I, for one, cannot wait to enjoy the glow and fragrance all autumn long.

Looking to scent-scape your home for autumn? Why not try out some essential oils and diffusers alongside your new twinkling candle? That way, there won't be a room in the house that doesn't smell fantastic.

