I've already caved on this advent calendar - I know it's early, but it smells so good and it's only £25

I've tried them all: coffee, chocolate, and even more unusual advent calendars. Nothing has ever captured the true spirit of Christmas for me. Until now. Yankee Candle has launched not one, but two, beautifully crafted advent calendars brimming with petite tea lights and votives. For me, it's the ultimate December dream.

If you're like me, you'll know that candles are more than just a decoration. As a homes writer (and a qualified master perfumer), I spend my days testing the best candles and diffusers for your home and teaching people how to scent-scape their spaces, and that's really why I'm so excited about this calendar.

Yankee Candle haven't just gifted you a collection of mini tealights and votives, they're offering an entry-level way to play with fragrance in your home. The minis are great for layering and moving around different rooms. They'll take you from room to room with different moods, new rituals, and a new moment of Christmas. Last year, these calendars sold out quickly and with good reason.

Yankee Candle's Christmas Advent Calendar Launch: everything you need to know

Yankee Candle has launched two advent calendars this year and, honestly, the hardest decision I had to make was which one I went for. The launch started on 22nd August for loyalty rewards members and general sale has just started, but it sold out last year, so this isn't one to sleep on.

What makes these Yankee Candle Advent Calendars so special is the way that they guide you through the season with scent. You've got fresh, airy fragrances that long-time Yankee Candle lovers will recognise, such as Clean Cotton and A Calm & Quiet Place. These are great for bringing lightness to everyday moments, while richer, gourmand scents like Christmas Cookie, Vanilla Cupcake, and Cinnamon Stick that'll transport you into a cosy kitchen with sugar and spice in the air.

Deeper into December, the mood shifts with resinous woods and winter greens of Silver Sage & Pine, Bayside Cedar, White Spruce & Grapefruit. They're the olfactory equivalent of wrapping up in a scarf and stepping out into frosty air. Add in the fruitier classics such as Black Cherry and Red Raspberry, and you’ve got a beautifully balanced olfactory calendar that offers something for every mood of December.

Yankee Candle Fragrance Lover's Book Advent Calendar £50 at QVC UK If you love variety, this is a feast for the senses. You'll enjoy a mixture of 12 glowing tealights and 12 gorgeous mini votives, which span the range of Yankee Candle's most-loved fragrances, from festive favourites to family classics. It's a scent-sperience that turns each day into a true treat. Yankee Candle 24 Days of Fragrance Wreath Advent Calendar £29 at Boots.com If tradition is your thing, this captures the joy of lighting a candle every evening. A festive tealight is tucked behind each door with a luxury sparkling glass tealight holder on one special day. Yankee Candle describes this as "your seasonal invitation to pause, light a candle, and let a little holiday magic fill each December Day.

(Image credit: Yankee Candle)

Whether you’re a long-time Yankee Candle devotee or just starting your scent journey, this is the advent calendar that turns December into a daily celebration. And really, isn’t that what Christmas is all about?