3 inexpensive ways to add a little luxury to your home – I got this all for under £50 in The White Company sale

My house is full of small people who like to make a mess – a situation not particularly well suited to anything in my home being light in colour, and subsequently most things from The White Company. But The White Company sale is one I just can't ignore – I love the brand and the touch of luxury only its products can offer.

The sale makes any treats that bit more affordable, and after pouring over the offerings for longer than is probably healthy, I picked three items that will add joy to any space – and I got them all for under £50 (£44.80, to be exact).

If I hadn't just been gifted some of the The White Company's best-selling home scents for Christmas, they too would have made it into my basket at 30% off. The brand's fragrances are an easy and instant way to add a beautiful smell and new-found freshness to your home. There's much more on offer too, included luxury discounted bath towels, women's clothing and accessories (I'm currently fighting the urge to buy these gorgeous chunky hoop earrings at 30% off).

Luxury doesn't always have to cost the earth. Scroll down to see exactly what I got, all for under £50, and get even more deals in our pick of The White Company Boxing day sale.

Shop The White Company sale

Wooden Heart Egg Holders | RRP: £11.20 was £16

These gorgeous heart egg holders add a touch of luxury to any breakfast or brunch time. Not only do they ooze style, the flat design is much more functional than the more traditional tower-type egg cup design. They would also be a wonderful gift for a loved one. Hastings Ribbed Jug | RRP: £21 was £30

This beautiful ribbed white jug will look beautiful in any home, and it's multi functional too. Use it as an elegant pitcher, styled on a shelf, or my personal favourite, as a rustic vase for flowers all year round. Spa Rib Hair Wrap | RRP: £12.60 was £18

This 100% cotton, super soft spa hair wrap means you can ditch the heavy bath towel after washing your hair. The lightweight accessory has a button to keep it secure, so you can indulge in your favourite skincare routine in comfort.

The White Company sale reaches much further than these items, and the majority of products have a significant discount right now. If you someone who likes to grab a Christmas present or decoration in the after Xmas sales, The White Company has some beautiful options.

There's also a big sale across children's and women's clothing, the latter of which features some must-have pieces for building a capsule wardrobe.

If you're after some inspiration to give your home a refresh for the new year, don't miss our round up of the best home products of 2023, according to our experts and readers alike. Amongst the picks you'll find some of the best flameless candles and the best dehumidifiers to beat mould and damp, and help leave your home smelling fresh this time of year.

The White Company sale doesn't have a specific end date, but it'll almost certainly be running in to the new year or until stocks last. Happy shopping!