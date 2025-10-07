Struggling with how to style white trainers? Let me tell you, this is the most versatile shoe you could ever own

With at least 5 pairs currently on the go, when it comes to styling white trainers, I'd consider myself an expert

Nailing how to style white trainers will revolutionise your wardrobe. One of the most versatile shoe options to invest in, the best white trainers are the perfect option for putting together a smart casual outfit. Delivering a high-low aesthetic with ease, a white trainer is ideal for those who like their footwear to be comfortable, without compromising on low-key polish.

When it comes to comfortable trainers there are heaps of options out there, and while we've certainly seen an increase in colourful trainers as a style statement, if you're looking for a shoe that always performs, doesn't go out of fashion and won't fight against a smart outfit, a pair of stylish white trainers is a no-brainer.

Athleisure and more laidback looks feel instantly more put together with a white trainer, but tailoring, pretty midi dresses and your best jeans gain an air of relaxed-cool with a box fresh pair too. Supremely easy to style, you'll find you'll wear them on repeat once you understand the general outfit build principles. In fact the hardest part is learning how to clean white shoes, more than wearing them.

How to style white trainers

While there are pretty much limitless ways to wear your white trainers, as they work well with trousers, skirts, dresses, or jeans, I'm going to take you on a whistlestop tour of some guiding principles of how to build stylish white trainer outfits with ease. I'll take into consideration some of the most popular white trainer shapes, as the silhouette of your shoe will also play a part in how you style them.

Unlike regular sports trainers, white trainers dance the fine line between a smart shoe and a piece of comfortable, sporty apparel. While the shoe trends used to really focus on heeled styles predominantly, there has definitely been a catwalk shift to flatter styles and trainers in line with consumer tastes. So if you haven't got on the white trainer bandwagon, now is the perfect time.

How to wear white trainers with tailoring

The trick with this combination is to either opt for trousers with a cropped silhouette or designs that finish at the ankle or above. These work particularly well as they do not interfere with the trainer's tongue and avoid the two awkwardly grazing one another. Alternatively, opt for looser and more relaxed trouser fits, such as an on-trend wider leg, that will sit over the tongue of the trainer. While you don't want to step on your hem or drag it in the street, a soft single front pleat fold at the hem is fine.

How to wear white trainers with dresses

Trainers and dresses are our favourite combo. But if you've always had the mentality that midi dresses or similar need smarter shoes, we get that this new way of styling your trainers can be a bit of a challenge.

Essentially, it's playing on the trend for high/low dressing. That means we're teaming stronger style-led pieces and smarter looks with more pared-back items to nail that smart/casual aesthetic. White trainers were literally made for this fashion moment. If you're just starting with this look, then a tennis-style shoe is the closest to a plimsoll or ballet pump in terms of streamlining and is definitely the best way to dip your toe in the water. These are great for midi, maxi and midaxi styles as they are still pretty elegant.

High-top trainers work best with shorter dresses as they have a sort of ankle boot aesthetic. If you want to go really directional, then invest in a pair of chunky 'dad' trainers. While Balenciaga created one of the leading designer versions, the ready-to-wear market has plenty of more affordable interpretations. To keep these chic, pair with maxi or midaxi dresses.

How to wear white trainers with jeans

It may seem like a no-brainer, but as with a pair of suit trousers, don't forget to think about the length of your hem against the tongue of the trainers. While a wide leg design can gently fold over the top of your trainer, if you're opting for a classic, Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low, for example, the most stylish way to style these white trainers would be to have a little bit of ankle on show.

This just gives every part of your outfit its time to shine. Your jeans get their breathing room, and you won't feel your denim fighting with your trainers with every step.

Another thing to consider when styling white trainers with denim is colour running. Particularly poignant with new jeans, which may not have fully lost their dye yet, any wet weather may cause leftover dye in your jeans to add a rather unwelcome blue tinge to your trainers. So make sure any new jeans have had a good spin in your machine first if the forecast is not looking favourable.

When it comes to how to style white trainers, hopefully, this snapshot has shown you just how easy they are to work into existing outfit combinations, and how they can actually make smarter pieces, such as blazers and tailored trousers more wearable for everyday.

Giving everything their paired with a stylish, but casual spin, there is a reason that the white trainer remains the shoe choice of many, defying trends each season. A backbone of a shoe capsule wardrobe, if you find ballet pumps don't offer enough support, a low profile, slimline white trainer could be the answer you've been looking for - try the amazing new sneakerina by Vivaia that embodies this aesthetic.

A genre all of its own, a white trainer comes in many guises and it's key to not only find the silhouette you love, but one that works with multiple different pieces in your wardrobe, and think about how the shape of the shoe will interact with items to get maximum wear out of this timeless design.

