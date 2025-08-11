Victoria Beckham confirms a wide-brimmed straw sun hat is the chicest heatwave essential
We're shopping these similar sun hats just in time for the rising temperatures
With temperatures soaring, protecting yourself from the sun is no longer optional; it's essential. And while your favourite lightweight layers and SPF are crucial, a stylish sun hat offers both protection and a luxurious finishing touch to any summer outfit ideas, and Victoria Beckham's recent holiday look offers the chicest sun hat inspiration.
Wearing a wide-brimmed woven hat, a simple black dress, and gold jewellery, Victoria Beckham posted a series of pictures from her recent family trip in St Tropez, which has set us on a mission to find similar sun hat styles. And although you may feel as though your summer capsule wardrobe is complete, a stylish sun hat is the ultimate finishing touch.
Woven raffia materials are a key part of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, with major designer brands such as Chloe, Zimmerman, and Gucci heavily featuring the look. Sun hats, tote bags, and even sandals are being favoured in woven variations, and a wide-brim sun hat in this material feels effortlessly high-end.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Captured on a boat alongside son Cruz Beckham, Victoria styles her wide-brimmed straw sun hat with a sheer black dress, a gold bracelet, and a watch. Another picture in the Instagram series sees Victoria alongside David Beckham in the same look. Although we aren't sure where her exact hat is from, there are plenty of options on the high street which capture the same look and feel.
Shop Our Favourite Sun Hats
This straw hat will complement your favourite dresses with pockets, poolside swimwear, or even smart occasionwear. The bright honey colour makes this hat extremely versatile.
The crochet weave on this wide-brimmed hat feels extremely high-end, and it will provide you with plenty of shade through the summer season. Stylish as part of your holiday outfit ideas or simply on a warm-weather weekend outing.
Shop Black Dresses
This classic black midi dress features broderie straps, a square neckline, and a flattering box pleat front. Perfect for summer outfits for work or pair with heeled sandals for an evening occasion.
When deciding on a sun hat for the warmer season, we’d recommend going for neutral colourways that pair easily with your wardrobe. That’s why straw, woven designs are a classic option for what to wear in the heat, which are easy to style. Wider-brimmed designs are elegant and protect you from the sun, too, and raffia is breathable, too, keeping you cooler.
In terms of styling, take note of Victoria Beckham's strappy black dress and straw sun hat combination if you're on the hunt for a heatwave appropriate pairing that looks unfussy but elegant. The beauty of straw or natural-hued materials is that they pair well with almost any shades, from light butter yellow and deep chocolate brown, to bright pops of green or pink.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.