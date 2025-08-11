Victoria Beckham confirms a wide-brimmed straw sun hat is the chicest heatwave essential

With temperatures soaring, protecting yourself from the sun is no longer optional; it's essential. And while your favourite lightweight layers and SPF are crucial, a stylish sun hat offers both protection and a luxurious finishing touch to any summer outfit ideas, and Victoria Beckham's recent holiday look offers the chicest sun hat inspiration.

Wearing a wide-brimmed woven hat, a simple black dress, and gold jewellery, Victoria Beckham posted a series of pictures from her recent family trip in St Tropez, which has set us on a mission to find similar sun hat styles. And although you may feel as though your summer capsule wardrobe is complete, a stylish sun hat is the ultimate finishing touch.

Woven raffia materials are a key part of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, with major designer brands such as Chloe, Zimmerman, and Gucci heavily featuring the look. Sun hats, tote bags, and even sandals are being favoured in woven variations, and a wide-brim sun hat in this material feels effortlessly high-end.

Captured on a boat alongside son Cruz Beckham, Victoria styles her wide-brimmed straw sun hat with a sheer black dress, a gold bracelet, and a watch. Another picture in the Instagram series sees Victoria alongside David Beckham in the same look. Although we aren't sure where her exact hat is from, there are plenty of options on the high street which capture the same look and feel.

Shop Our Favourite Sun Hats

Reiss Straw Sun Hat in Natural £78 at Reiss This straw sun hat has a beautiful textural design. It's made from a woven straw and offers a breathable design that's perfect for warmer climates. The wide brim will provide you with plenty of shade this season. Nordstrom Wide Brim Straw Sun Hat £52.73 at Nordstrom This straw hat will complement your favourite dresses with pockets, poolside swimwear, or even smart occasionwear. The bright honey colour makes this hat extremely versatile. Accessorize Straw Crochet Wide Brim Hat £30 at M&S The crochet weave on this wide-brimmed hat feels extremely high-end, and it will provide you with plenty of shade through the summer season. Stylish as part of your holiday outfit ideas or simply on a warm-weather weekend outing.

Shop Black Dresses

Zara Ruffle Poplin Midi Dress £35.99 at Zara If you're looking for a classic black dress, this poplin piece from Zara is an affordable and stylish find. The thin adjustable straps feature a bow-top detailing that adds to its feminine appeal. French Connection Broderie Strap Dress £59 (was £99) at French Connection This classic black midi dress features broderie straps, a square neckline, and a flattering box pleat front. Perfect for summer outfits for work or pair with heeled sandals for an evening occasion. Boden Yoke Panel Maxi Dress £89 at Boden This elegant maxi dress is made from a comfortable jersey material and features flattering flutter sleeves. It features handy pockets for your essential belongings too.

When deciding on a sun hat for the warmer season, we’d recommend going for neutral colourways that pair easily with your wardrobe. That’s why straw, woven designs are a classic option for what to wear in the heat, which are easy to style. Wider-brimmed designs are elegant and protect you from the sun, too, and raffia is breathable, too, keeping you cooler.

In terms of styling, take note of Victoria Beckham's strappy black dress and straw sun hat combination if you're on the hunt for a heatwave appropriate pairing that looks unfussy but elegant. The beauty of straw or natural-hued materials is that they pair well with almost any shades, from light butter yellow and deep chocolate brown, to bright pops of green or pink.