Vanessa Williams put a fresh spin on tailoring in this turquoise trouser suit by a Royal Family favourite

Sugary shades of pink, yellow and blue are most often associated with springtime, but pastel outfits have continued to stick around well into summer and are still very popular in stores and with the A-listers.

When it comes to pulling together a powdery-soft ensemble for the hot weather months, you are spoilt for choice. You can go for a floaty sundress or a silky skirt, or for something a little sharper, try a matching suit like Vanessa Williams’ latest look. The 62-year-old star wowed in a striking turquoise blazer and trouser set by British clothing brand Holland Cooper while at the Live Aid 40th Anniversary Gala event in London.

You will, of course, recognise Holland Cooper, since the brand's biggest fan is none other than Kate Middleton. Vanessa styled her matchy matchy look to perfection with a plain white T-shirt, some chunky-soled heeled sandals and a pair of tinted aviator sunglasses by Look Optic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's currently starring as Miranda Priestly in the West End stage version of The Devil Wears Prada, whilst filming for the movie's sequel with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway continues across the pond in New York. Keen on copying the fashion editor look? Check out the turquoise tailoring I've tracked down for you...

Shop the Look

The embossed gold buttons on Vanessa's look are certainly very striking, and I love that she carried through the gold theme with her pendant necklace, aviator shades and the chain shoulder strap of her handbag.

The beauty of a matching set is that it's a statement look in one, but you can also get plenty of extra wear out of it by pairing each half with other separates. When it comes to a minty-toned suit like Vanessa's, try mixing your pastels by adding a butter yellow top to the trousers. Alternatively, layer the blazer over a silky camisole and add a midi skirt for a fresh take on date night outfits.