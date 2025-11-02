Sienna Miller's white jeans, fluffy coat and chunky boots combination deserves a place in your cold-weather wardrobe

We're looking back at one of Sienna Miller's cold-weather looks from early 2024 as a reminder that white jeans can absolutely work all year round. Her combination of cream wide-leg jeans, a shearling coat and chunky black boots proves that your white jeans don't have to be put away when the temperature drops.

The trick to wearing white jeans in colder weather is all about layering and, of course, choosing the right colours to style them with, too. Sienna wears a chunky knitted jumper in a light mocha tone that sits perfectly alongside her oat-coloured shearling coat.

We've also noted that faux fur is one of the key coat trends 2025, so this outfit combination feels especially relevant now. If you're wondering how to create a white jeans outfit this season, a faux fur coat will work seamlessly. We'd recommend opting for warm neutral tones just like Miller's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing us exactly how to style white jeans on colder days, Sienna looked effortlessly cool in her cream wide-leg denim jeans. The off-white tone of the denim pairs perfectly with the neutral-toned, beige knitwear and warm shearling coat. Her chunky knitted jumper is also something we noted as a must-have staple for an autumn capsule wardrobe, plus it pairs seamlessly with white denim.

The neutral colour palette of Sienna's outfit feels sophisticated and elevated, yet the oversized silhouette of the coat and her relaxed, wide-leg jeans offer an effortless and casual feel too. We love the fluffy material that adds so much texture to her outfit, with the oversized fit and exaggerated collar creating the perfect daywear look.

Her black chunky boots are a versatile and practical choice of footwear for the cooler season, being easily dressed down, like Sienna has done by pairing them with denim. However, they can also be worn as part of smart casual outfits, styled with long silky skirts or tailoring too.

She finishes off her look with a practical grey cross-body bag and a pair of black sunglasses. This is one cold-weather outfit that can be easily and effortlessly recreated this season and beyond.