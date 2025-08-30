Serena Williams just made sporty joggers look undeniably chic – this is the ultimate look for anybody who loves loungewear

I love getting dressed up for a night out or putting on some smart separates for a day at work, but in all honesty, I'm happiest when I'm at home in my loungewear. I adore a slouchy sweatshirt and much prefer a comfy pair of pants to even my most comfortable jeans. Until now, my sporty jersey items have been firmly reserved for my off-duty closet, but then I spotted Serena Williams’ latest look, and it’s totally changed how I feel about the humble sweatpant.

The tennis legend was photographed in New York wearing a gorgeous powder gray ensemble, which she finished with a shiny pair of silver pumps. The whole look was understated yet wow-worthy, and when I spotted that Serena was wearing a pair of joggers, my style crush went up to a whole new level!

The 43-year-old rocked a pair of striped wide-leg pants by The Frankie Shop, which looked classically smart at first glance, but upon closer inspection, it turns out that they actually have a comfy-looking elasticated waistband and a drawstring hem. The sporty details combined with the slouchy shape were unexpected, but her outfit worked perfectly, and it's making me consider styling up my loungewear separates too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena's smart-meets-casual look will be a winner if you are still struggling to pull together summer outfits for work, and it will see you through the coming weeks at the office too. Simply add a blazer as an extra layer and you'll be ready for your 9-5.

An ensemble like this doesn't need to be reserved for work, though - this is a look that will be ideal for a relaxed weekend too. Simply switch out heels for a pair of your most comfortable trainers and add a slouchy bag.