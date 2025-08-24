Affordable autumn elegance: These chic M&S ballet flats look just like a pair from Max Mara

With autumn just around the corner, it's time to think about a style switch-up. Aside from addressing the clothes in my autumn capsule wardrobe, I'm also considering the latest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025 and any designer lookalikes that might help add a directional finish to past-season pieces.

And when it comes to putting my best foot forward into the new season, there's one shoe silhouette that has stood out for me, Max Mara’s leather tapered ballet flats. The ideal shoe for any and every occasion, they combine the comfort of ballet flats with chic, minimalist design, featuring a sleek pointed toe and a stylish tie detail for a feminine finish.

They’re the kind of shoe I can see myself wearing day in and day out, and are certainly some of the best flats to wear with dresses this autumn. With ballet flats one of the key shoe trends for the next six months, this pair will look elegant with dresses, but will also deliver a leg-lengthening finish to trousers, with the pointed-toe just peeping out from underneath a trouser leg. But at £575, they’re not the most affordable addition to my shoe capsule wardrobe. So I was thrilled when I stumbled across these M&S bow flat pointed pumps, which look uncannily similar to the designer style.

Shop Max Mara Ballet Flats Lookalike

Thanks to the barely there block heel on both the designer and the high street pair of shoes, these are essentially flat shoes. The pointed toes add elegance to the silhouette, ensuring that whether you choose to save or splurge, you're getting a shoe that will work with pretty much any hemline. From your favourite boho maxi to everyday midis and even your go-to jeans, there is essentially no outfit this style of shoe won't enhance. And the cute bow tie detail will add a dose of femininity to what could otherwise be quite a severe pointed shoe.

With the price difference of nearly £500, it’s clear that there are going to be differences between the shoes. First are the aesthetic differences, with the M&S ballet flats having a patent finish while the Max Mara originals are made of matte leather. The tie details also differ from each other, with the designer pair boasting a chic tassel detail at the end of each lace. The Max Mara pair allows you to adjust the fit of the shoe, tying the lace as tight or loose as you like. However, on the M&S pair, the tie detail is fixed in place, meaning the shoes are slip-ons.

The Max Mara shoes are unsurprisingly made from 100% leather, giving them a durable, high-quality finish. The M&S flats are made from synthetic materials, which is why the price is so affordable. And while we'd expect them to still last, after all, M&S is known for its quality, you won't get the lovely supple feeling you get from a pair of real leather shoes, but for £36 you are getting a designer style at a fraction of the cost and it's a compromise I'm willing to take.

A pair of flats like these is a great way of kick-starting the autumn season in style. The relatively open design will keep your feet cool, as we aren't quite in cool weather mode yet, but as the weather dips further, they can easily be worn with tights too. Whether you go for the Max Mara pair or try out the M&S lookalikes, this chic and versatile shoe will add an effortlessly stylish finish to any outfit it is paired with.