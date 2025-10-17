Ranvir Singh's teal corduroy jumpsuit is a beautiful denim alternative that takes mere moments to style
What's not to love about an all-in-one outfit that's comfortable and sophisticated in equal measure?
There are some materials that just feel so much more appropriate for the colder months and corduroy is one of the first that springs to mind. Like velvet, it has plenty of texture and often has a subtle sheen that brings a sense of understated glamour.
It’s also very comfortable and all these reasons are why I get a lot of use out of cord trousers in autumn/winter. They make a change from jeans and Ranvir Singh has just showcased how a corduroy jumpsuit can be a great alternative to denim too.
She was back on Good Morning Britain on 13th October after a few weeks away filming and made an impression with her teal Joe Browns jumpsuit. Flattering jumpsuits are a handy staple to have in your collection for wearing day-to-night and this one has a modern bootcut flare.
Shop Ranvir's Corduroy Jumpsuit
Exact Match
The teal tone really brings out the gorgeous texture of the cord fabric of this jumpsuit, though it also comes in a deep ruby red. The material is stretchy and it comes with a matching waist belt. The bootcut design gives them a subtle flare and the jumpsuit zips up neatly at the front.
Brown is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025 and this jumpsuit is a sumptuous chocolate hue. Unlike Ranvir's outfit, it has long sleeves and a wide-leg design. The buttons running down the front are gold-toned for a touch of contrast.
Shop More Jumpsuits
The £65 Pixie Cord Jumpsuit also comes in a pretty berry-red, though it’s hard to argue with just how beautiful Ranvir’s teal version was. It features short sleeves, a classic collared neckline and a fitted bodice with a matching belt to accentuate the waist.
A silver-toned zip runs down the front and you can wear it done up right to the neck or left a little open. The ITV star opened for the latter which made her jumpsuit feel a little more relaxed. The corduroy on the Pixie Jumpsuit has stretch in it too for extra comfort.
If you’re never quite sure how to style jumpsuits it’s easiest to go simple. Ranvir Singh paired her teal one with beige Carvela court shoe heels that couldn’t have been more timeless or neutral.
A warmer take on this outfit would swap the heels for tan or black ankle boots and add a matching longline coat. This would allow the colour of the jumpsuit to be the focus and wouldn’t distract from the textured finish of the corduroy either.
Something in a jewel tone like Ranvir’s teal jumpsuit can be worn during the day and would also be perfect for party season. Deep colours surge in popularity this time of year and the distinctive cord lines look more understated against them.
Corduroy has a more formal edge compared to denim and so you can get away with wearing a cord jumpsuit at occasions where a denim boiler suit wouldn’t be smart enough. Jumpsuits also have the added benefit of being an outfit in their own right, meaning you don’t need to worry about what pieces go with what and just need to pick accessories.
Whilst so many of us love wearing jeans and a blazer, an all-in-one jumpsuit is a lovely alternative. The teal one isn’t the only design Ranvir Singh has worn so far this autumn, either. The Good Morning Britain presenter went for a pastel blue & Other Stories jumpsuit to present the ITV show in early September.
It’s selling out fast since going into the sale, but it has a very similar silhouette to her Joe Browns one, with short sleeves, a waist belt and zip-up front. This seems to be her go-to silhouette for cord jumpsuits - at least until it gets colder.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
