Rachel Bilson's striped maxi skirt and trainers combination is a fun and colourful look that works for any weekend plans
The actress wowed in a long skirt by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands
Striped skirts are everywhere at the moment, and reading between the lines, they are an easy way to inject some print and colour into your warm weather wardrobe. You can team it with everything from a plain vest to an oversized white shirt, and it will be both comfortable and stylish for a day in the sun.
Rachel Bilson showed off the look perfectly with a bright and bold outfit snap that she shared on Instagram earlier this week. The actress looked gorgeous in a cropped graphic print T-shirt, which she teamed with an emerald green striped maxi skirt from Boden, and finished with a pair of classic black Adidas trainers. It was a fun and relaxed ensemble and will work brilliantly for a low-key weekend.
If you're feeling as inspired as I am to give this bold look a try, you can find the very same bright green skirt as well as some other striped staples below.
I can totally see why Rachel opted for this fit and flared number. It cinches in the waist nicely and then skims out over hips for a flattering finish that also wows with colour.
A bright graphic top will work with everything from barrel leg jeans to a sequin skirt, and will inject some personality into even the simplest of looks.
These classic suede sneakers will work with any colour in your wardrobe and are up these with the best when it comes to the most comfortable trainers.
Not only is Boden one of the best British clothing brands, it's also long been a favourite of the Princess of Wales. Most recently, Kate wore this very chic chambray linen shirt, which is still available to buy in many sizes. Boden's beautiful dresses and swimsuits are well worth trying, too.
Shop more striped skirts
The soft blue and pink stripes on this one have a very pretty feel and will match up particularly well with this season's butter yellow trend.
A bit like polka dots and florals, stripes are one of those forever-chic prints that manage to work every season, so investing in a linear design now will mean you'll get plenty of wear out of one piece for years to come.
Keep it subtle with mini pinstripes on pastel colours or go all out with bright and chunky lines - either way, team your skirt with plain and pared-back tops to keep the look from becoming overly busy and stick to vertical stripes for the most complementary finish.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.