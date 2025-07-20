Rachel Bilson's striped maxi skirt and trainers combination is a fun and colourful look that works for any weekend plans

Striped skirts are everywhere at the moment, and reading between the lines, they are an easy way to inject some print and colour into your warm weather wardrobe. You can team it with everything from a plain vest to an oversized white shirt, and it will be both comfortable and stylish for a day in the sun.

Rachel Bilson showed off the look perfectly with a bright and bold outfit snap that she shared on Instagram earlier this week. The actress looked gorgeous in a cropped graphic print T-shirt, which she teamed with an emerald green striped maxi skirt from Boden, and finished with a pair of classic black Adidas trainers. It was a fun and relaxed ensemble and will work brilliantly for a low-key weekend.

If you're feeling as inspired as I am to give this bold look a try, you can find the very same bright green skirt as well as some other striped staples below.

Not only is Boden one of the best British clothing brands, it's also long been a favourite of the Princess of Wales. Most recently, Kate wore this very chic chambray linen shirt, which is still available to buy in many sizes. Boden's beautiful dresses and swimsuits are well worth trying, too.

Joules Blue/Green Stripe Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt £33 (was £55) at Next The relaxed, drawstring waistband on this one means you can adjust it to find your perfect fit every time you wear it. Seasalt Cornwall Orange Striped Tiered £66 at Next For something a little bolder, try this multi-tonal design. Wear with a plain vest top or a tucked in denim shirt and finish with wedges. Nobody's Child Blue Pinstripe Naples Midi Skirt £65 at Nobody's Child The soft blue and pink stripes on this one have a very pretty feel and will match up particularly well with this season's butter yellow trend.

A bit like polka dots and florals, stripes are one of those forever-chic prints that manage to work every season, so investing in a linear design now will mean you'll get plenty of wear out of one piece for years to come.

Keep it subtle with mini pinstripes on pastel colours or go all out with bright and chunky lines - either way, team your skirt with plain and pared-back tops to keep the look from becoming overly busy and stick to vertical stripes for the most complementary finish.