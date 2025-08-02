Pamela Anderson just styled her LBD in the most unexpected way – I predict her printed accessory will be a massive trend

The actress has been on a winning streak with her wardrobe recently, and this vintage-inspired outfit is up there with her best

headshot of pamela anderson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

Over the last few months, Pamela Anderson’s outfits have been the ultimate inspiration for anybody looking to update their over 50s capsule wardrobe. The actress has wowed in a wide range of trend-ticking yet timeless looks while on the red carpet, and more recently while promoting her latest film, The Naked Gun, alongside her rumoured real-life love interest Liam Neeson.

The 58-year-old always manages to find the perfect balance between high fashion and elegance. The star has worn everything from a jewel-encrusted gown to a butter yellow ensemble over the last few weeks and has looked effortlessly chic in every single outfit. The latest look to win in the style stakes was a black, caped dress by Ferragamo and a pair of classic black court shoes. While this combination was pretty simple, Pamela gave the ensemble a glamorous spin by adding a leopard print hat. It's the ‘Pushinka’ pillbox hat by Emily London, and the headgear was unexpected but worked beautifully to create a vintage feel that I really loved.

While a structured occasion-ready piece like Pamela’s may not work for everyday wear, after seeing this gorgeous look, I predict animal print hats to be big news right now and well into autumn. You can channel a little Pammy into your look with one of the below wild cat buys.

pamela anderson wearing a black dress and leopard print hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Animal Print Hats

Zara, Animal Print Twill Cap
Zara
Animal Print Twill Cap

A sporty cap is ideal for a relaxed sunny day. Use it to finish an oversized white shirt and jeans outfit.

Anthropologie, Leopard Print Beret
Anthropologie
Leopard Print Beret

Perfect for the transitional time of year, a preppy beret will offer a little more warmth than a sunhat without feeling too heavy.

Free People, Carmen Leopard Brim Hat
Free People
Carmen Leopard Brim Hat

A wide brim hat like this one will add a boho kind of spin to a printed maxi dress and ankle boot combination.

Unreal Fur hat cut out

Unreal Fur
Natasha Hat

Get yourself ready for chilly mornings with this faux-fur fluffy piece. It'll pep up a plain coat for easy cold weather chic.

Ganni leopard print bucket hat cut out

Ganni
Washed Organic Cotton Canvas Bucket Hat

Bucket hats have been a firm fashion favourite over the last few months. Wear this wild cat design with denim midi and sandals.

Damson Madder leopard print baseball cap cut out

Damson Madder
Smiley Baseball Cap

Use this on-trend headgear to up the wow factor to your gym attire or to add some print to an oversized sweatshirt and leggings outfit.

A hat is a great way to wear the leopard print trend, and will inject a hint of big cat spots into your ensemble with ease. Right now, a baseball cap will be both practical and chic, and once the weather cools, I will be swapping to a woven beret or fuzzy beanie.

Just avoid wearing your animal print headgear with too many busy patterns in one look, as it can clash and look a little OTT. Instead, pair your hat up with simple separates, plain jackets or block colour dresses like Pamela to add some oomph to your look in the chicest way.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.