Pamela Anderson just styled her LBD in the most unexpected way – I predict her printed accessory will be a massive trend

Over the last few months, Pamela Anderson’s outfits have been the ultimate inspiration for anybody looking to update their over 50s capsule wardrobe. The actress has wowed in a wide range of trend-ticking yet timeless looks while on the red carpet, and more recently while promoting her latest film, The Naked Gun, alongside her rumoured real-life love interest Liam Neeson.

The 58-year-old always manages to find the perfect balance between high fashion and elegance. The star has worn everything from a jewel-encrusted gown to a butter yellow ensemble over the last few weeks and has looked effortlessly chic in every single outfit. The latest look to win in the style stakes was a black, caped dress by Ferragamo and a pair of classic black court shoes. While this combination was pretty simple, Pamela gave the ensemble a glamorous spin by adding a leopard print hat. It's the ‘Pushinka’ pillbox hat by Emily London, and the headgear was unexpected but worked beautifully to create a vintage feel that I really loved.

While a structured occasion-ready piece like Pamela’s may not work for everyday wear, after seeing this gorgeous look, I predict animal print hats to be big news right now and well into autumn. You can channel a little Pammy into your look with one of the below wild cat buys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Animal Print Hats

A hat is a great way to wear the leopard print trend, and will inject a hint of big cat spots into your ensemble with ease. Right now, a baseball cap will be both practical and chic, and once the weather cools, I will be swapping to a woven beret or fuzzy beanie.

Just avoid wearing your animal print headgear with too many busy patterns in one look, as it can clash and look a little OTT. Instead, pair your hat up with simple separates, plain jackets or block colour dresses like Pamela to add some oomph to your look in the chicest way.