Pamela Anderson just styled her LBD in the most unexpected way – I predict her printed accessory will be a massive trend
The actress has been on a winning streak with her wardrobe recently, and this vintage-inspired outfit is up there with her best
Over the last few months, Pamela Anderson’s outfits have been the ultimate inspiration for anybody looking to update their over 50s capsule wardrobe. The actress has wowed in a wide range of trend-ticking yet timeless looks while on the red carpet, and more recently while promoting her latest film, The Naked Gun, alongside her rumoured real-life love interest Liam Neeson.
The 58-year-old always manages to find the perfect balance between high fashion and elegance. The star has worn everything from a jewel-encrusted gown to a butter yellow ensemble over the last few weeks and has looked effortlessly chic in every single outfit. The latest look to win in the style stakes was a black, caped dress by Ferragamo and a pair of classic black court shoes. While this combination was pretty simple, Pamela gave the ensemble a glamorous spin by adding a leopard print hat. It's the ‘Pushinka’ pillbox hat by Emily London, and the headgear was unexpected but worked beautifully to create a vintage feel that I really loved.
While a structured occasion-ready piece like Pamela’s may not work for everyday wear, after seeing this gorgeous look, I predict animal print hats to be big news right now and well into autumn. You can channel a little Pammy into your look with one of the below wild cat buys.
Shop Animal Print Hats
A hat is a great way to wear the leopard print trend, and will inject a hint of big cat spots into your ensemble with ease. Right now, a baseball cap will be both practical and chic, and once the weather cools, I will be swapping to a woven beret or fuzzy beanie.
Just avoid wearing your animal print headgear with too many busy patterns in one look, as it can clash and look a little OTT. Instead, pair your hat up with simple separates, plain jackets or block colour dresses like Pamela to add some oomph to your look in the chicest way.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.