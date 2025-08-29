Naomi Watts' casual denim outfit is the chic combo we need to ease into cooler weather

When it comes to three items of clothing that go harmoniously together, few combinations work as well as jeans, shirt and a blazer. Spotted in New York, Naomi Watts looked cool and casual in this timeless trio, accenting her late summer style with a pair of oversized shades, a buttery leather tote and a pair of sunny weather-ready sandals.

One of several ways to style jeans and a blazer, this classic outfit is so easy to recreate. Giving a nod to the new season, Naomi Watts opts for fall-ready hues with tan, terracotta and tobacco shades, brightened with a white shirt and mid-blue wash jeans. And while the outfit as a whole says fall is on its way, the addition of a white chunky sandal shows that, like the rest of us, Naomi is clinging on to those last moments of sunshine.

The whole outfit has a very laidback feel, as the A-list actress leaves her shirt untucked and her blazer unbuttoned. Carrying a large bunch of flowers, while some of the outfit is obscured, her statement purse sits strongly in the crook of her arm and pairs beautifully with the blazer. A Balenciaga Rodeo, this oversized tote is crafted from super soft leather and features both shoulder and crossbody strap options.

With next to know branding, Naomi Watts' bag is a quiet luxury design, that looks expensive, without any overt labelling. Available in mini and medium sizes, in a multitude of colors and fabric options, this is one of the core Balenciaga silhouettes and a great choice for an everyday purse.

Choosing a pair of jeans with a rather baggy leg, this latest denim trend for 2025 is one we expect to see more of as we enter the last part of the year. Delivering a relaxed silhouette that complements the loose-fitting shirt, Naomi adds structure with a bold blazer that gives us all the pumpkin-spiced latte feels, a great fall choice.

Completing her use of tan and terracotta hues, Watts chooses a pair of Celine tortoiseshell sunglasses. An outfit of varying neutrals, all these colors work together so seamlessly and balance one another well.

We love it when a celebrity wears a relatable outfit, and the jeans, shirt, blazer combo feels like one we could probably style from our existing autumn capsule wardrobe. Up-styled by directional accessories, Naomi has actually delivered a key styling lesson in this look.

When it comes to a seasonal wardrobe switchover, we all have those pieces that stay with us from year to year, but how do you make old favorites feel fresh and modern?

With timely accessories, of course. Adding in the latest purse or shoe trends will help you keep those style staples up-to-date with ease, ensuring you don't need to rewrite the rulebook each season, just pepper it with some add-ons.