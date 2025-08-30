This one understated detail was enough to elevate Michelle Williams' casual look into high fashion territory

Sometimes even the smallest and simplest of details can add a high-fashion spin to your outfit. You really don’t always need to make a bold statement with bright colors or even the shape of your items - it can just be down to subtle touches to bring a very chic feel to your look.

Michelle Williams proves my point perfectly with her latest ensemble, using her pants to show off her effortless style know-how. The 44-year-old star was spotted out in Los Angeles, wearing a low-key butter yellow shirt and blue jacket ensemble, which she pepped up with a pair of black split flare pants and some slip-on mules.

The calf-high slit on her straight leg bottoms added some interest to her classic separates without feeling OTT, and the gentle flare shape makes them more flattering than anything very fitted or clingy. It's a minimal yet stylish feature that really works, and is certainly inspiring my new season closet.

The split flare was very popular during the 90s and 00s and is the latest in a long line of retro trends to be back in the spotlight again. It’s a big look right now, and you are spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping options to copy Michelle.

Shop Split Flare Trousers

How to style yours

If you invest in a split detail pair of black pants like Michelle's, you'll get just as much wear out of them as your favorite jeans, but they'll have a much smarter feel.

The fuss-free shape means they'll pair with most prints and colours nicely, so why not try wearing yours with everything from bold Breton stripes to leopard spots?