Mary Berry's take on double denim is an elegant and comfy alternative to a tailored suit for autumn

There are some pieces that we only wear at certain times of year like Christmas jumpers or beach coverups and others - like double denim - which can always be re-styled to suit the season. If you’re forever reaching for jeans and a blazer, a denim jacket can be a lovely alternative.

Wearing matching items naturally makes an outfit feel put-together and Mary Berry just showed that denim jackets and jeans can be far more elegant than you might imagine. She wore a deep indigo jacket and jeans in episode one of her new BBC show, Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking.

Of course, you don’t have to perfectly coordinate the washes when you’re wearing double denim but doing so like she did adds another level of cohesion. Mary’s jacket was by Monsoon and there’s still one size left of the £35.50 Louisa frilled design.

(Image credit: BBC/Sidney Street Productions/ © Neil Genower)

Recreate Mary's Outfit

Monsoon Denim Collarless Jacket £65 at M&S Mary's exact denim jacket is almost completely sold out but this one, also by Monsoon, is a very similar indigo wash. It's collarless and has concealed button fastenings for a sleek, understated look. There are two flap pockets at the front and it's made from cotton-rich denim. H&M Dark Blue Denim Jacket £37.99 at H&M Crafted from non-stretch cotton denim, this jacket has a classic collar and buttons running down the front. The flap pockets on the chest fasten with buttons too and there are adjustable tabs at the back of the hem so you can switch up the silhouette slightly. Sézane Wilfrield Denim Jacket £125 at Sézane This denim jacket is slightly lighter in colour than Mary Berry's and yet still has a smarter edge to it. It has two flap pockets on the chest and pockets at the sides, as well as buttoned cuffs which you can undo to roll up the sleeves. Pair with your favourite blue jeans for a statement double denim look. M&S Sienna Indigo Straight-Leg Jeans £26 at M&S The Sienna Straight-Leg jeans are a style M&S always brings back and they come in a range of different hues, including this indigo colour, as well as three lengths. They're affordable and mid-rise, with a comfortable amount of stretch in the fabric. Boden Mid-Blue Wide-Leg Jeans £89.10 with code C7R7 (Was £99) at Boden Woven with a lovely amount of stretch, these high-rise, wide-leg jeans have a relaxed feel and yet can also be dressed up with heeled boots and a smart shirt or jumper. The mid-blue vintage wash is especially versatile, though they also come in indigo and light blue, as well as other shades. Mango Fiona Mid-Rise Flared Jeans £35.99 at Mango Made from denim-style cotton fabric, these mid-rise jeans are flared and have frayed hems and five pockets. They fasten with a front zipper and button closure and the material has stretch to it.

The frilled detailing on the collar and subtly puffed sleeves gave this piece a feminine edge and a delicacy that worked so well as part of a statement double denim ensemble. Dark blue tones have been a big denim trend this year and it often looks smarter than lighter washes, so if you prefer elevated casual outfits this is the colour palette to stick to.

Dame Mary took things a step further and opted for indigo straight-leg jeans too. Together they felt like a more relaxed take on a classic tailored suit. Whilst you can of course reach for skinny jeans, I personally feel like double denim works better with looser silhouettes if your jacket is fitted and vice versa.

It just breaks things up a bit more and adds contrast. You can also do this by mixing and matching lighter and darker shades of denim together.

(Image credit: BBC/Sidney Street Productions/ © Neil Genower)

Episode 1 of Mary at 90 was clearly filmed in warmer weather, so the queen of baking didn’t need to think about autumn outfit ideas and paired her jeans and jacket with a white and turquoise floral top from Libelula and blue trainers. Because denim can work all year round, all you’d need to do to make a look like hers more seasonally appropriate is change the top and footwear.

Ankle boots would look great with this outfit, as would a fitted jumper, and another bonus you get with denim is that it can be treated as a neutral. It goes with everything, so you can enjoy styling jeans and jackets with a variety of different tops and be confident you’ll look chic.

If your denim jacket is more oversized or slouchy than Mary Berry’s, a chunkier jumper or cardigan will look great underneath. I’d personally recommend a fitted design as this means you can easily layer both under and over it, given a denim jacket won’t be warm enough on its own in the depths of winter.

However you style it, a double denim outfit is comfortable, easy to wear and yet looks like loads of time and effort went into crafting your look. Dame Mary Berry showed this on her new series and she knows a thing or two about fashion as well as baking and cooking!