Welcome to the era of subtle sparkle. This embellished version of my favourite M&S jeans is the perfect piece of festive fashion
The diamante-covered denim will look glam from AM to PM in the run-up to Christmas
Anybody who knows me knows how much I love my M&S carrot leg jeans. I have them in three colours and wear them on repeat, and whenever I get asked about great high street denim, I will always suggest this particular style with bags of enthusiasm.
I’m a curvy size 12 and had struggled for a long time finding jeans that fit well at both my middle and hips, while feeling comfy to wear all day. The M&S Carrot Leg changed all that, as I found the high cut waist and looser leg shape flattered in all the right places, and although very similar to a classic barrel leg jean, this style tapers a little at the ankles for a more defined shape. I didn’t think they could get any better, but this week a new sparkly version has gone on sale and my denim obsession has reached a whole new level.
The latest iteration has a dark navy base and is covered in small diamantes, which add a subtle festive feel that is perfect if you’re not keen on wearing lashings of sequins, or if you’d simply like to channel some glam into your daytime outfits. It's a very grown-up way to wear glitzy gems, and I can see these jeans being my go-to for a wide range of plans in the run-up to Christmas.
Shop the Jeans
I love the deep colour combined with subtle sparkles - these jeans look very high end and have an understated yet fun aesthetic that is perfect for this time of year. They are available in UK sizes 6-24 and there's a extra short, short and long, leg length to help you find your perfect fit.
I love the small, spaced-out gems rather than anything too heavy or OTT, and the low-key take on glitter means that this style of jean will be very versatile when it comes to pulling together autumn outfits ideas and right through to party season. Sparkles can work well for day or night plans and this pair will do the job nicely.
How to style them
If in doubt, opt for an oversized white shirt. Blue denim teamed with a crisp button down is such a chic outfit formula and the diamante detailing on the jeans will add a little more oomph.
When it comes to styling, I will wear these glitzy bottoms with a simple shirt and shiny loafers for daytime glam, or with a sequinned vest top and oversized blazer for cocktail hour. The high-meets-low vibe to this design means they could easily be buddied up with a cosy knit and velvet pumps as a cosy take on festive for Christmas day too.
The clever twisted seam and tapered design are very flattering, so they will suit most body types and sizes brilliantly, and the M&S jeans really are up there with the best when it comes to the most comfortable jeans to wear all day, as the thicker denim has just the right amount of stretch.
Can you tell I am a fan? I have practically lived in my carrot leg jeans over the last few months, and this sparkly version gives the hero denim staple a luxurious new spin that I really adore.
