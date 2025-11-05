These sparkly statement earrings from M&S are the easy way to spin daytime looks into party-ready attire

Dare we mention Christmas already? It's November, which means the festive season is quickly approaching. Lively gatherings, colourful decorations, and, of course, elegant Christmas partywear are some of the things that make this time of year especially exciting.

This season is all about embracing sumptuous textures, dark wintery colours and dressing your very best, but that doesn't have to be overly complicated. To inject some festivity into your everyday attire, stocking up on Christmas-inspired jewellery is a simple but stylish way to get in the mood for the season and M&S's latest collection features a range of playful earrings that add a glitzy finishing touch to even the most pared-back of looks.

Offering a range of earring styles from more refined, glitzy snowflake designs to overtly Christmassy bauble pairs in ruby red and silver, there's a pair that suits every personal style and occasion. Plus, M&S are renowned for having some of the best affordable jewellery. Below are some of my favourite styles that are worth shopping before they sell out.

M&S Christmas Earrings

M&S's jewellery advent calendar is now listed as out of stock online already. So if the calendar has slipped through your fingers, turn your attention to its jewellery lineup before the current collection sells out. If you've had your eye on any of the statement earrings above, it's worth acting sooner rather than later.

What's great about glitzy earrings is that they make almost any outfit look festive and Christmassy with very little thought or styling effort. For example, add some sparkly snowdrop earrings to your best trouser suit or any of your smart-casual outfit ideas, and you'll instantly feel festive.

This season, M&S's womenswear collection has really honed in on the key autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, reflecting the shift towards luxe fabrics, sharp tailoring and playful prints. One of the most exciting highlights is their collaboration with 16Arlington, which works seamlessly for the season ahead. Not only is it the place to shop for festive-inspired jewellery, but for your whole party season wardrobe too.