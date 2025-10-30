M&S x 16Arlington just landed online, and I don't remember ever being this excited for a launch

I'm certain the Marks & Spencer x 16Arlington collaboration is going to sell out

a selection of images of Georgia May Jagger in the M&amp;S x 16Arlington collection
(Image credit: Marks & Spencer x 16Arlington)
Jump to category:
Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News

I have to admit that even as a fashion editor, it's rare to find a collaboration these days that has me setting my alarm clock, but I can guarantee you that the M&S x 16Arlington one is a drop I'll be logged on for. Worn by the likes of Amal Clooney, Naomi Campbell and Alexa Chung 16Arlington has built a strong celebrity fanbase since its launch in 2018, and now, you have a chance to buy into the brand too, without the uber luxury price tag.

Minimalist silhouettes with a maximalist personality, this is the perfect season for British clothing brand M&S to collaborate with 16Arlington. The coming together of a British high street institution and a British luxury brand is a wonderful thing, and the collection, packed with elevated autumn/winter wardrobe staples, will help you dazzle into the festive season while still being wearable this time next year.

Marks & Spencer x 16Arlington launches

faux fur trench coat

(Image credit: M&S x 16Arlington)

As a designer collaboration, you are looking at a higher price point than you would expect from M&S, as the design and fabrics are elevated from even Marks and Spencer's most fashion-forward pieces.

Prices start from £35 for a gold ring, up to £300 for a cashmere embellished sweater dress, which is obviously the piece I've gravitated towards. But when you take a closer look at the intricacy and unique design of the sequined fringing, you can see where the design element comes in, and it's still a lot less than you would pay for 16Arlington's own brand, where dresses cost upwards of £600.

And while most collaborations can feel simply of the moment, the smart decision to opt for a timeless colour palette and focus on upping the ante on classic silhouettes mean that we are talking about investment buys. Luxe leather, super soft cashmere and glam coats and tailoring are pieces that will not fall out of favour by next winter.

Get the look

Founded by Marco Capaldo, 16Arlington, the brand is known for its elevated style, perfect party dresses, sharp tailoring and the ability to feel both trend-led and timeless, and now this couture-like aesthetic is finally available on the high street, thanks to Marks & Spencer.

The much-loved British high-street brand is already having one of its best seasons and this tight, collaborative edit has sealed its position as the place to be shopping right now. With a really strong, neutral palette of ice silver, bitter chocolate and midnight black, there's a real wearability to even the most statement-making designs.

Available in sizes 6-18, with some pieces in XS to L, the shoes are available in 3-8, but be quick it won't hang around for long.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.