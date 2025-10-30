M&S x 16Arlington just landed online, and I don't remember ever being this excited for a launch

I have to admit that even as a fashion editor, it's rare to find a collaboration these days that has me setting my alarm clock, but I can guarantee you that the M&S x 16Arlington one is a drop I'll be logged on for. Worn by the likes of Amal Clooney, Naomi Campbell and Alexa Chung 16Arlington has built a strong celebrity fanbase since its launch in 2018, and now, you have a chance to buy into the brand too, without the uber luxury price tag.

Minimalist silhouettes with a maximalist personality, this is the perfect season for British clothing brand M&S to collaborate with 16Arlington. The coming together of a British high street institution and a British luxury brand is a wonderful thing, and the collection, packed with elevated autumn/winter wardrobe staples, will help you dazzle into the festive season while still being wearable this time next year.

The 43-piece collection will be available online and in limited stores from the 30th of October, but it won't be around for long. Fronted by another British icon, model Georgia Jagger, party-perfect sequin and crystal embellished dresses, feather-trimmed cashmere knitwear, a tailored two-piece and a buttery soft leather biker are just some of the standout designs from the collection.

Marks & Spencer x 16Arlington launches

(Image credit: M&S x 16Arlington)

As a designer collaboration, you are looking at a higher price point than you would expect from M&S, as the design and fabrics are elevated from even Marks and Spencer's most fashion-forward pieces.

Prices start from £35 for a gold ring, up to £300 for a cashmere embellished sweater dress, which is obviously the piece I've gravitated towards. But when you take a closer look at the intricacy and unique design of the sequined fringing, you can see where the design element comes in, and it's still a lot less than you would pay for 16Arlington's own brand, where dresses cost upwards of £600.

And while most collaborations can feel simply of the moment, the smart decision to opt for a timeless colour palette and focus on upping the ante on classic silhouettes mean that we are talking about investment buys. Luxe leather, super soft cashmere and glam coats and tailoring are pieces that will not fall out of favour by next winter.

Get the look

M&S x 16Arlington Sequin dress £295 at M&S I'm a sucker for a sequin and having had my eye on a 16Arlington sparkly number for some time (five years to be precise, but who's counting), now could be the moment I take a step closer to the dream. The perfect Christmas party dress, this timeless style will work as one of the best wedding guest dresses from here on out. M&S x 16Arlington Leather Jacket £280 at M&S A buttery soft leather jacket is an autumn capsule wardrobe hero, and this sleek style is one you can turn to again and again. While the collection largely feels angled towards partywear, the leather jacket and leather trousers are two solid wardrobe building blocks that will only get better with age. M&S x 16Arlington Trench Coat £295 at M&S Listed as a trench coat, thanks to its collar, double-breasted front and fabric tie belt, this design also gives a nod to the faux fur coat trend of 2025. A shorter version is available in off-white, but it's the longline black design that feels like the A-lister coat of dreams. Wear it over your favourite party looks this season to really make an entrance. M&S x 16Arlington Cashmere Dress £300 at M&S Jumper dresses just had an upgrade with this embellished design. If you're pondering what to wear on Christmas Day, then this gorgeous cashmere sweater dress features a repeat bead and oversized sequin fringe embellishment that truly showcases the 16Arlington design aesthetic. Pair with opaque tights and boots for a cosy but glam look. M&S x 16Arlington Silver Sequin Skirt £200 at M&S When it comes to statement skirts, you can't beat a sequin number, and this silver pencil silhouette is not only a timeless design, but right now it taps into the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 too. A versatile design, it can be styled with a coordinating top, worn with a tucked-in silky blouse, or even styled with a casual sweater or t-shirt for a more pared-back feel. M&S x 16Arlington Black Blazer £140 at M&S Tailoring remains a core foundation of a capsule wardrobe, and this is the perfect opportunity to grab a designer piece without the big brand budget. The longline design will pair well with everything from tailored trousers to jeans and even slipped over the sequin dresses for a truly luxe feel. M&S x 16Arlington Clutch Bag £189 at M&S Fringing is the perfect way to up-style any eveningwear bag for the party season and this design brings a subtle but glamorous feel to proceedings. Adding glam to jeans and a nice top outfits, or accenting your favourite sparkly or little black dress, this is a clutch you can rely on to get the party started. M&S x 16Arlington Curved Earring £55 at M&S When it comes to the jewellery trends 2025, aquatic shapes were big news and this seashell design taps into that aesthetic perfectly. With an almost vintage, 80s-like silhouette thanks to the oversized, curved design, if you're looking to accent your favourite party look with a little update, the collection's jewellery is full of show stoppers. M&S x 16Arlington Embellished Dress £250 at M&S This crystal-embellished maxi dress is quite the hero piece of the collection. With a laidback, almost t-shirt-like silhouette, it embodies British style, statement-making, but with a relaxed air. Dress up for an event with black heels or boots, or lean into the pared-back look and add stompy black boots and a leather jacket for slightly rockier finish.

Founded by Marco Capaldo, 16Arlington, the brand is known for its elevated style, perfect party dresses, sharp tailoring and the ability to feel both trend-led and timeless, and now this couture-like aesthetic is finally available on the high street, thanks to Marks & Spencer.

The much-loved British high-street brand is already having one of its best seasons and this tight, collaborative edit has sealed its position as the place to be shopping right now. With a really strong, neutral palette of ice silver, bitter chocolate and midnight black, there's a real wearability to even the most statement-making designs.

Available in sizes 6-18, with some pieces in XS to L, the shoes are available in 3-8, but be quick it won't hang around for long.