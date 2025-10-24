Kristen Bell finds the most stylish and versatile autumn boots, they are even water-repellent

The release of Nobody Wants This season two doesn’t just mean we get more episodes of the show to binge; it also means we see Kristen Bell stepping out on her promo campaign in a host of looks, offering the ultimate autumn outfit ideas for the months ahead.

And she hasn’t disappointed. One of her best autumnal looks saw the actress mix classic black tones with one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends of 2025; mocha brown. A simple black mini skirt as the base of her outfit, Kirsten added a brown turtleneck and matching brown tights, before finishing off her look with a brown coat from Aya Muse's Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

While her Hudson bag by DeMellier echoed the black of her skirt, her Vivaia 2-in-1 detachable mid heel Rita boots tied in perfectly to the rest of her autumn-hued ensemble.

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) A photo posted by on

Vivaia use a unique knitted construction technique that gives its shoes and boots great stretch and support properties. Ideal for autumn, these boots give a nod to the sock boot silhouette we have seen on the runways of Totême and Givenchy, proving their worth in the style stakes too.

Available with detachable leg warmers, these clever boots go from ankle to knee-highs, giving you a truly versatile wear, and if you've never tried Vivaia footwear, it is some of the comfiest on the market.

"I've long struggled with truly comfortable footwear that feels directional," explains womanandhome.com fashion editor Rivkie Baum. "Shoes and boots are so important for finishing off a look, but as someone who is constantly on the go, I need style and practicality combined. Honestly, finding Vivaia was a revelation, and it's no wonder the brand is loved by fashion editors and celebrities. I've already reviewed the sporty sandals and the latest sneakerinas, but I definitely want to try the boots too."

Shop Ankle Boots

EXACT MATCH Vivaia 2-in-1 Detachable Mid Heel Boots (Rita) £205 / $239 (was £222 / $259) at Vavaia It's not just the mini square toe, tiny kitten heel and sleek sock boot silhouette that make these water-repellent ankle boots a staple for autumn. There are even matching knitted sleeve leg warmers available that effortlessly turn the ankle boots into a taller style for extra warmth and versatility. Dune London Odele Chiseled Toe Kitten Heel Chelsea Ankle Boot £159 / $220 at Dune London A kitten heel and squared-off toe give these boots an incredibly similar feel to Kristen's pair - and for nearly half the price. Great for pairing with boot cut, straight cut, or kick flare jeans this season, with a pair of colour-coordinated opaque tights, they'll work really well with midi silhouettes too. H&M Heeled Sock Boots £37.99 / $49.99 at H&M With a stretchy, fitted fit and pointed toes, these sleek ankle boots are a great high-street alternative to Kristen's higher-end pair. The rich brown shade is so similar and while they don't have the detachable leg warmers, teaming them with tights should still keep you nice and toasty.

Get Kristen Bell's Look

Zara Wool Coat with Fur Collar £139.99 / $249.99 at Zara With a detachable fur collar, you get two looks in one with the coat. Keep the fur collar on for a cosy, more feminine touch, or get a sleek and tailored style like Kristen by detaching the fur collar and teaming it with tailored trousers and knits. H&M Mini Skirt £19.99 / $19.99 at H&M H&M have a huge array of wardrobe staples like this black mini skirt that's ideal for styling like Kristen has done with her look. Perfectly minimal, it's a versatile piece you'll turn to time and time again. EXACT MATCH DeMellier The Hudson in Black Small Grain £585 / $745 at DeMellier DeMellier make some of our favourite under £1000 designer handbags, and The Hudson is no exception. A black handbag with gold hardware is such a versatile style, and we love the low-key contrast with the chocolate brown of her coat, so chic, very quiet luxury.

Effortlessly combining two neutral colours, Kirsten showcased why brown and black do work really well together. Creating an elegant, tonal outfit, Kirsten's outfit is so easy to recreate and will serve you well from the office to date night outfit ideas.

Rocking some of the most comfortable and versatile boots out there right now, we can't believe these Vivaia's give you two looks for the price of one.

Fans of Kristen loved her autumnal style, with one commenting on her Instagram that her outfit was “so chic,” while another added, “All these looks are absolutely PERFECT. I’m taking notes.” As are we.