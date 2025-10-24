Kristen Bell finds the most stylish and versatile autumn boots, they are even water-repellent

Stepping out to promote season 2 of Nobody Wants This, Kristen paired rich chocolate brown tones with sleek black shades to get a luxurious autumnal look

A HEADSHOT OF KRISTEN BELL
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The release of Nobody Wants This season two doesn’t just mean we get more episodes of the show to binge; it also means we see Kristen Bell stepping out on her promo campaign in a host of looks, offering the ultimate autumn outfit ideas for the months ahead.

And she hasn’t disappointed. One of her best autumnal looks saw the actress mix classic black tones with one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends of 2025; mocha brown. A simple black mini skirt as the base of her outfit, Kirsten added a brown turtleneck and matching brown tights, before finishing off her look with a brown coat from Aya Muse's Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

Vivaia use a unique knitted construction technique that gives its shoes and boots great stretch and support properties. Ideal for autumn, these boots give a nod to the sock boot silhouette we have seen on the runways of Totême and Givenchy, proving their worth in the style stakes too.

Available with detachable leg warmers, these clever boots go from ankle to knee-highs, giving you a truly versatile wear, and if you've never tried Vivaia footwear, it is some of the comfiest on the market.

"I've long struggled with truly comfortable footwear that feels directional," explains womanandhome.com fashion editor Rivkie Baum. "Shoes and boots are so important for finishing off a look, but as someone who is constantly on the go, I need style and practicality combined. Honestly, finding Vivaia was a revelation, and it's no wonder the brand is loved by fashion editors and celebrities. I've already reviewed the sporty sandals and the latest sneakerinas, but I definitely want to try the boots too."

Shop Ankle Boots

Get Kristen Bell's Look

Effortlessly combining two neutral colours, Kirsten showcased why brown and black do work really well together. Creating an elegant, tonal outfit, Kirsten's outfit is so easy to recreate and will serve you well from the office to date night outfit ideas.

Rocking some of the most comfortable and versatile boots out there right now, we can't believe these Vivaia's give you two looks for the price of one.

Fans of Kristen loved her autumnal style, with one commenting on her Instagram that her outfit was “so chic,” while another added, “All these looks are absolutely PERFECT. I’m taking notes.” As are we.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

