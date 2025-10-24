Kristen Bell finds the most stylish and versatile autumn boots, they are even water-repellent
Stepping out to promote season 2 of Nobody Wants This, Kristen paired rich chocolate brown tones with sleek black shades to get a luxurious autumnal look
The release of Nobody Wants This season two doesn’t just mean we get more episodes of the show to binge; it also means we see Kristen Bell stepping out on her promo campaign in a host of looks, offering the ultimate autumn outfit ideas for the months ahead.
And she hasn’t disappointed. One of her best autumnal looks saw the actress mix classic black tones with one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends of 2025; mocha brown. A simple black mini skirt as the base of her outfit, Kirsten added a brown turtleneck and matching brown tights, before finishing off her look with a brown coat from Aya Muse's Pre-Fall 2025 collection.
While her Hudson bag by DeMellier echoed the black of her skirt, her Vivaia 2-in-1 detachable mid heel Rita boots tied in perfectly to the rest of her autumn-hued ensemble.
A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)
A photo posted by on
Vivaia use a unique knitted construction technique that gives its shoes and boots great stretch and support properties. Ideal for autumn, these boots give a nod to the sock boot silhouette we have seen on the runways of Totême and Givenchy, proving their worth in the style stakes too.
Available with detachable leg warmers, these clever boots go from ankle to knee-highs, giving you a truly versatile wear, and if you've never tried Vivaia footwear, it is some of the comfiest on the market.
"I've long struggled with truly comfortable footwear that feels directional," explains womanandhome.com fashion editor Rivkie Baum. "Shoes and boots are so important for finishing off a look, but as someone who is constantly on the go, I need style and practicality combined. Honestly, finding Vivaia was a revelation, and it's no wonder the brand is loved by fashion editors and celebrities. I've already reviewed the sporty sandals and the latest sneakerinas, but I definitely want to try the boots too."
Shop Ankle Boots
EXACT MATCH
It's not just the mini square toe, tiny kitten heel and sleek sock boot silhouette that make these water-repellent ankle boots a staple for autumn. There are even matching knitted sleeve leg warmers available that effortlessly turn the ankle boots into a taller style for extra warmth and versatility.
A kitten heel and squared-off toe give these boots an incredibly similar feel to Kristen's pair - and for nearly half the price. Great for pairing with boot cut, straight cut, or kick flare jeans this season, with a pair of colour-coordinated opaque tights, they'll work really well with midi silhouettes too.
With a stretchy, fitted fit and pointed toes, these sleek ankle boots are a great high-street alternative to Kristen's higher-end pair. The rich brown shade is so similar and while they don't have the detachable leg warmers, teaming them with tights should still keep you nice and toasty.
Get Kristen Bell's Look
EXACT MATCH
DeMellier make some of our favourite under £1000 designer handbags, and The Hudson is no exception. A black handbag with gold hardware is such a versatile style, and we love the low-key contrast with the chocolate brown of her coat, so chic, very quiet luxury.
Effortlessly combining two neutral colours, Kirsten showcased why brown and black do work really well together. Creating an elegant, tonal outfit, Kirsten's outfit is so easy to recreate and will serve you well from the office to date night outfit ideas.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rocking some of the most comfortable and versatile boots out there right now, we can't believe these Vivaia's give you two looks for the price of one.
Fans of Kristen loved her autumnal style, with one commenting on her Instagram that her outfit was “so chic,” while another added, “All these looks are absolutely PERFECT. I’m taking notes.” As are we.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.