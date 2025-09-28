Kelly Rutherford’s designer-looking coat made a luxurious style statement - and you’ll never guess where it’s from

There’s a definite chill in the air, which means it’s time to start thinking about your heavier coat for the coming months. There are so many choices when it comes to the best winter coats for this season - heritage checks, bright colour pops or a bold animal print will all tick off trends, but after seeing Kelly Rutherford's latest look, I’m very tempted by a bold fluffy-trim number.

The star was spotted at New York Fashion Week, wearing a beautiful neutral-toned ensemble, which included a pair of swishy, wide-leg trousers and a statement-making white military-style coat complete with lots of fluffy shearling across the base and cuffs. Kelly completed her look with some Bottega Veneta knotted heel mules and a pair of retro-inspired Lapima sunglasses. On top of all that, the star added a splash of colour with a Strathberry Mini Tote in a rich bottle green. I love absolutely everything about this outfit, but it’s Kelly’s coat that really grabbed my attention.

I expected the white, fuzzy trimmed piece to be from a designer label, but to my shock (and delight!) I discovered that it’s actually from Karen Millen - yes, really! You can find the very same cover-up as well as other pieces to recreate her look below.

A post shared by Kelly Rutherford (@kellyrutherford) A photo posted by on

Shop Kelly's look

I love that Kelly opted for a colour-drenched effect with her clothing, but introduced a little splash of colour with her Quiet Luxury handbag. It really worked and complemented the soft beige hues beautifully.

When it comes to accessorising a top-to-toe colour look like this, you really have endless options, and your bag and shoes can completely switch up the whole vibe of your outfit. Other finishing touches that would sit particularly well against the off-white separates would be leopard print, shiny metallic or even a deep burgundy.