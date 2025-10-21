Joanna Page kicks off party season at the Pride of Britain Awards wearing a velvet trouser suit and sparkly cami
Shop her red carpet look on the high street
There was a mini Gavin & Stacey reunion at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, with both Joanna Page and Ruth Jones in attendance at the event. And they both wore lush velvet, too!
Often, the dress code for a glitzy red carpet occasion can feel like a world away from our own work Christmas party, but Joanna's velvet trousers and matching blazer are spot on for any dates you might have in the diary over the next couple of months.
Her trouser suit looks like it might be by one of our favourite British clothing brands, Boden, and her celestial-inspired sequin embellished camisole is from none other than Next. Tempted to copy? I've got everything you need to make sure you're on the same page as Joanna this party season...
Shop the look
Exact match
This sparkly little number will be a real style staple in December. Wear it as part of your jeans and a blazer outfits, or tuck it into tailored trousers for a subtle amount of sparkle.
This looks to be either the exact blazer Joanna is wearing or a really close match. You'll no doubt know Boden's merry and bright designs like fun knitwear and multicoloured coats, but their tailoring and more muted pieces are just as special.
Joanna's earrings are a £24 pair from Oliver Bonas that have unfortunately now sold out, however, this Phase Eight option will make you go all starry-eyed!
A trouser suit makes for a refreshing alternative to dresses for party season, and although they can feel like a bit of a splurge when you're shopping, investing in a two-piece means a whole load of new outfit combinations.
Try layering the velvet blazer over the boho midi dress you lived in all summer long to make it a bit more seasonal, or team the trousers with some cosy knitwear to mix things up a bit.
