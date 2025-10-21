Joanna Page kicks off party season at the Pride of Britain Awards wearing a velvet trouser suit and sparkly cami

There was a mini Gavin & Stacey reunion at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, with both Joanna Page and Ruth Jones in attendance at the event. And they both wore lush velvet, too!

Often, the dress code for a glitzy red carpet occasion can feel like a world away from our own work Christmas party, but Joanna's velvet trousers and matching blazer are spot on for any dates you might have in the diary over the next couple of months.

Her trouser suit looks like it might be by one of our favourite British clothing brands, Boden, and her celestial-inspired sequin embellished camisole is from none other than Next. Tempted to copy? I've got everything you need to make sure you're on the same page as Joanna this party season...

Shop the look

A trouser suit makes for a refreshing alternative to dresses for party season, and although they can feel like a bit of a splurge when you're shopping, investing in a two-piece means a whole load of new outfit combinations.

Try layering the velvet blazer over the boho midi dress you lived in all summer long to make it a bit more seasonal, or team the trousers with some cosy knitwear to mix things up a bit.