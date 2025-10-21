Joanna Page kicks off party season at the Pride of Britain Awards wearing a velvet trouser suit and sparkly cami

Shop her red carpet look on the high street

Joanna Page attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2025 at Grosvenor House on October 20, 2025 in London
(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)
There was a mini Gavin & Stacey reunion at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, with both Joanna Page and Ruth Jones in attendance at the event. And they both wore lush velvet, too!

Often, the dress code for a glitzy red carpet occasion can feel like a world away from our own work Christmas party, but Joanna's velvet trousers and matching blazer are spot on for any dates you might have in the diary over the next couple of months.

Joanna Page at the 2025 Pride of Britain Awards

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Shop the look

A trouser suit makes for a refreshing alternative to dresses for party season, and although they can feel like a bit of a splurge when you're shopping, investing in a two-piece means a whole load of new outfit combinations.

Try layering the velvet blazer over the boho midi dress you lived in all summer long to make it a bit more seasonal, or team the trousers with some cosy knitwear to mix things up a bit.

