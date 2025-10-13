When it comes to wearing colour, this season's Boden collection has delivered the happiest of autumn looks

I've made no secret of my love for British clothing brand Boden, and while I regularly try to resist the splurge, when a new collection drops, I can't help but peruse the virtual aisles for any new season drops to bolster my autumn capsule wardrobe.

While I appreciate this season's penchant for neutral dressing, I am a maximalist at heart, and as soon as I saw the latest looks I knew I'd find my future autumn outfit ideas ready and waiting.

This new Boden drop packs a punch when it comes to colour. From hot pinks to rusty orange hues, gorgeous greens, neutrals still play a vital role as a base to the brightly coloured prints and embellishments that adorn knits, brushed cashmeres, and gorgeous jacquards that signal party season is just around the corner.

Boden's bright new autumn collection

(Image credit: Boden)

Tapping into numerous autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, the collection offers a modern take on the heritage trend, with tartans, kilt silhouettes, and argyle knits aplenty. Executed in bright pinks or unusual colour combinations to give the edit its Boden signature, the outerwear ranges from bold but tailored to an update to the brand's classic parka that offers waterproofing, 4 ways to wear, and a removable borg, leopard print lining.

While unique prints and a strong use of colour have always been key to the brand, I've noticed more and more embellishment in Boden's collection, and the floral beadwork and delicate embroidery help to up-style classically shaped knitwear into something truly special.

Other strong trending themes include animal print, the metallic jacquard leopard print has been reinvented across a dress, skirt, jacket and even shoes; alongside a rather dashing pair of straight-legged leather trousers that offer the winter update to suede iterations, an investment piece that you won't regret.

Shop my favourites

From gorgeous knits to stylish accessories, these are the hero buys I've slid into my basket. All interchangeable, I know that even alone, these all work together as a cohesive and stylish capsule wardrobe I can wear all season.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Boden Eva Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper-Pop Pansy £139 at Boden UK If there is one item I'd tell you to buy for winter, it will always be a cashmere sweater. If you've yet to try one, I promise you they are worth every penny. Soft, cosy and breathable, a cashmere jumper will help to regulate your microclimate, so you'll always feel just the right amount of warmth. I love this bright pink hue too. Boden Verity Jacquard Midi Skirt-Leopard Print £159 at Boden UK I think I actually dreamt about this skirt last night. I love this vintage-inspired A-line silhouette, the party-ready metallic hue, the leopard print, oh, and it has pockets. Available in tall, regular and petite, I'd wear this from AM to PM, switching up my shoes from flats to heels for a more evening-appropriate look. Boden Josephine Wool Kilt Skirt-Brown, Teal & Pink Check £189 at Boden UK The heritage trend is one we see fairly regularly in some form for autumn/winter collections, but I love the playfulness of the Boden interpretation. With a strong use of colour and a midi length hem, I'd be tempted to wear this with sleek knee-high boots and a tucked-in crew-neck sweater to show off the buckle detailing. Boden 4-In-1 Hooded Parka-Green, Navy, Leopard Borg £249 at Boden UK I have a predecessor to this parka from a couple of years ago, and I'm about ready to retire it for an update. I love the flash of pink on the poppers to take this from a boring and practical coat to something a little more fashion-forward. The removable borg lining means you can wear this coat through the season, adapting the level of warmth, and it stands up against wet weather too. Boden Canonbury Leather Trousers-Black £359 at Boden UK At £359, this is by far the most expensive item in my basket, but I don't know a single person who owns leather trousers and regrets it. The straight leg with the ankle grazing hemline creates a flattering and modern silhouette, and if you're wondering how to style leather pants, they're a direct swap for jeans, but with a far more elevated finish. Boden Elizabeth Embellished Cardigan-Navy, Floral Embellishment £149 at Boden UK The palm embellished cardigan in the summer was a complete sell-out and with good reason. This autumn iteration is in dark navy and features a delicate floral design that can be dressed down with denim or teamed with a floaty skirt and heels for the perfect party look. Wear it buttoned-up like a sweater, or open over a cami or dress. Boden Embellished Belt-Clear Jewel £69 at Boden UK Alone this is delivering 90s vibes, but slipped over a black dress and your LBD suddenly has a whole new lease of life and an embellished middle to boot. A clever little styling accessory to have in your arsenal, this will instantly take a daytime midi to bar-ready attire. While it will be most striking over black, it's a neutral so will team with pretty much any colour. Boden Hayley Wool Midi Skirt-Black Watch £159 at Boden UK The most traditional pick in my basket, I can see this being a skirt I turn to again and again, throwing it on with boots, a sweater, and adding polish with a blazer to take me from school run to meeting-ready. With a simple but flattering A-line silhouette, a cashmere jumper in a tonal or contrasting hue will work well, and of course, it has pockets, making it practical too. Boden Brushed Crop Cashmere Cardigan-Dark Mink Melange £219 at Boden UK Argyle knits are one of the biggest jumper trends of the season, and while this is a button-down cardigan, you can wear it done up like a sweater too. I love the use of navy and mink as the base, accented by the hot pink to give this heritage-inspired look a modern twist. Another versatile basic, you can wear this with casual or more polished separates.

I've certainly got some tough decisions ahead of me, but the brand's current offering of 15% off, with the code WXVK at the checkout, is helping my bank balance too. When it comes to the big investment purchases, which I would consider these elevated items - particularly the coat, leather trousers and cashmere that I would expect to wear for several seasons, I try to think about what else they would go with in my wardrobe.

While it isn't the rule, especially if you're having a bit of a revamp or style switch-up, a good rule of thumb is to think about three other items in your wardrobe that any new purchase would go with. If you can style something in at least two to three different ways, you're going to be able to enjoy it from the get-go, but if you purchase an island, you run the risk of it sitting in your closet waiting for items to join it.

As always, I know that Boden items don't hang about for long, so if you see your size in stock, don't wait, because I can see styles already selling through.