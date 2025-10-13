When it comes to wearing colour, this season's Boden collection has delivered the happiest of autumn looks

My Boden shopping basket is overflowing with fashion joy right now

I've made no secret of my love for British clothing brand Boden, and while I regularly try to resist the splurge, when a new collection drops, I can't help but peruse the virtual aisles for any new season drops to bolster my autumn capsule wardrobe.

While I appreciate this season's penchant for neutral dressing, I am a maximalist at heart, and as soon as I saw the latest looks I knew I'd find my future autumn outfit ideas ready and waiting.

This new Boden drop packs a punch when it comes to colour. From hot pinks to rusty orange hues, gorgeous greens, neutrals still play a vital role as a base to the brightly coloured prints and embellishments that adorn knits, brushed cashmeres, and gorgeous jacquards that signal party season is just around the corner.

Boden's bright new autumn collection

Boden items

(Image credit: Boden)

Tapping into numerous autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, the collection offers a modern take on the heritage trend, with tartans, kilt silhouettes, and argyle knits aplenty. Executed in bright pinks or unusual colour combinations to give the edit its Boden signature, the outerwear ranges from bold but tailored to an update to the brand's classic parka that offers waterproofing, 4 ways to wear, and a removable borg, leopard print lining.

While unique prints and a strong use of colour have always been key to the brand, I've noticed more and more embellishment in Boden's collection, and the floral beadwork and delicate embroidery help to up-style classically shaped knitwear into something truly special.

Other strong trending themes include animal print, the metallic jacquard leopard print has been reinvented across a dress, skirt, jacket and even shoes; alongside a rather dashing pair of straight-legged leather trousers that offer the winter update to suede iterations, an investment piece that you won't regret.

Shop my favourites

From gorgeous knits to stylish accessories, these are the hero buys I've slid into my basket. All interchangeable, I know that even alone, these all work together as a cohesive and stylish capsule wardrobe I can wear all season.

I've certainly got some tough decisions ahead of me, but the brand's current offering of 15% off, with the code WXVK at the checkout, is helping my bank balance too. When it comes to the big investment purchases, which I would consider these elevated items - particularly the coat, leather trousers and cashmere that I would expect to wear for several seasons, I try to think about what else they would go with in my wardrobe.

While it isn't the rule, especially if you're having a bit of a revamp or style switch-up, a good rule of thumb is to think about three other items in your wardrobe that any new purchase would go with. If you can style something in at least two to three different ways, you're going to be able to enjoy it from the get-go, but if you purchase an island, you run the risk of it sitting in your closet waiting for items to join it.

As always, I know that Boden items don't hang about for long, so if you see your size in stock, don't wait, because I can see styles already selling through.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

