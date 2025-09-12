Jessica Alba looks ready for the season ahead in gorgeous tan hues

Jessica Alba has been spotted across New York City promoting her renovation show, Honest Renovations, and the look she chose for appearing on The Today Show was a classic dress with a seasonal twist. Fall is upon us and taking inspiration from the celeb world is a sure way to nail transitional dressing and gain plenty of fall outfit ideas.

The strapless midi dress is from the Fall 25 collection by designer Shushu/Tong. The collection was heavy on those fall/winter fashion color trends 2025 including brown, burgundy, black and khaki, with some pops of brighter color sprinkled in too. Jessica’s dress is a rich tan hue with a hint of red, almost a cinnamon color, which complements her warm complexion. The white bow detail at the bust lightens it a little and breaks up the color block.

The spectrum of brown tones that we see throughout the fashion world when it comes to fall ranges from beige, tan and coffee right through to those deep chocolate hues. The tan and coffee end of the fall rainbow is always a popular choice, especially in fabrics like satin, suede and leather. The composition of fabrics that feel as luxurious as the color suggests are an awesome way to elevate your day to day look.

JESSICA ALBA STUNS IN FALL HUES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica’s midi dress is a classic pencil shape that sits just below the knee and skims the figure, creating an elongated silhouette while still nipping in at the waist. The dress features large pocket detailing, which gives a nod to the utilitarian trend and adds to the design, making it feel modern and stylish. Jessica completed the look with pointed heels that match the color of the dress, showing us another example of how to create a monochromatic style moment.

We see tan and coffee shades of brown popping up a lot as we transition from summer to fall. With coats and jackets reemerging for cooler climes, styles like the trench, bomber and biker jacket tend to be spotted in these warmer colors. Fashion often takes inspiration from the natural world around us, and those classic fall hues are timed to coincide with the fallen leaves beneath the trees.

GET THE LOOK

So as you swap your summer items over to your winter favourites, think about what you could add to freshen up your look and try some of the trending tones. The great thing about these tan and coffee shades is that they work equally as well in spring, as they aren’t too dark and can be worn as an elevated neutral. This means you’ll get the most for your money and can keep getting wear out of items for most of the year. Take a fall leaf out of Jessica’s style book and add some warmth to your closet with some new brown buys.