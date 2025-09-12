Jessica Alba looks ready for the season ahead in gorgeous tan hues
Coffee and cream tones are key for the new season, and Jessica Alba has us inspired
Jessica Alba has been spotted across New York City promoting her renovation show, Honest Renovations, and the look she chose for appearing on The Today Show was a classic dress with a seasonal twist. Fall is upon us and taking inspiration from the celeb world is a sure way to nail transitional dressing and gain plenty of fall outfit ideas.
The strapless midi dress is from the Fall 25 collection by designer Shushu/Tong. The collection was heavy on those fall/winter fashion color trends 2025 including brown, burgundy, black and khaki, with some pops of brighter color sprinkled in too. Jessica’s dress is a rich tan hue with a hint of red, almost a cinnamon color, which complements her warm complexion. The white bow detail at the bust lightens it a little and breaks up the color block.
The spectrum of brown tones that we see throughout the fashion world when it comes to fall ranges from beige, tan and coffee right through to those deep chocolate hues. The tan and coffee end of the fall rainbow is always a popular choice, especially in fabrics like satin, suede and leather. The composition of fabrics that feel as luxurious as the color suggests are an awesome way to elevate your day to day look.
JESSICA ALBA STUNS IN FALL HUES
Jessica’s midi dress is a classic pencil shape that sits just below the knee and skims the figure, creating an elongated silhouette while still nipping in at the waist. The dress features large pocket detailing, which gives a nod to the utilitarian trend and adds to the design, making it feel modern and stylish. Jessica completed the look with pointed heels that match the color of the dress, showing us another example of how to create a monochromatic style moment.
We see tan and coffee shades of brown popping up a lot as we transition from summer to fall. With coats and jackets reemerging for cooler climes, styles like the trench, bomber and biker jacket tend to be spotted in these warmer colors. Fashion often takes inspiration from the natural world around us, and those classic fall hues are timed to coincide with the fallen leaves beneath the trees.
GET THE LOOK
In a similar hue and fit to Jessica's design, this faux leather dress in a pencil silhouette is ideal for fall work outfits. The faux leather fabrication is ideal for the season, with leather always a strong choice for fall. You could even slip a white blouse underneath for added depth.
In the same palette as Jessica Alba's dress, this chic A-line dress mixes tan and white beautifully, using the white trim to add brightness to the coffee coloured dress. While this is one of the best summer dresses, make it last into fall by layering it over a thin sweater or long-sleeved tee.
This dress echoes Jessica Alba's, with its white bow trim at the top, but it has a much easier-to-wear and universally flattering shape through the body. Although it is a summer leaning look, you can easily add a little jacket over the top to make it fall-ready.
So as you swap your summer items over to your winter favourites, think about what you could add to freshen up your look and try some of the trending tones. The great thing about these tan and coffee shades is that they work equally as well in spring, as they aren’t too dark and can be worn as an elevated neutral. This means you’ll get the most for your money and can keep getting wear out of items for most of the year. Take a fall leaf out of Jessica’s style book and add some warmth to your closet with some new brown buys.
Lucy Trievnor is a fashion stylist and writer with a background that spans 10 years in the industry. Working across both personal and editorial styling, in addition to fashion journalism for online publications, has led to Lucy’s extensive knowledge of fashion brands, seasonal trends, and dressing for each individual body shape.
Lucy has styled and written for publications such as Red, Good Housekeeping, Prima, Metro and MailOnline. In addition to this, Lucy has been a personal stylist for John Lewis & Partners, helping customers with all their wardrobe needs.
When she’s not working, Lucy can be found running a 5k around the local park, hunting for books in the charity shops or enjoying a hot chocolate and a sweet treat.
