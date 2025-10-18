I can’t stop thinking about Jennifer Lopez’s leather jacket – it’s the perfect cover-up for the cooler weather
The singer's blazer is a fresh alternative to a trench coat for this time of year
I had never considered a leather blazer before now, but after seeing Jennifer Lopez looking so chic in one a couple of weeks ago, it’s now all I can think about when it comes to updating my autumn capsule wardrobe.
The stylish star wowed while out and about in New York, wearing a gorgeous tan-hued tailored jacket by Ralph Lauren, which she teamed with a crisp white shirt and a pair of grey wide-leg trousers by the same designer label. JLo accessorised her outfit like a pro (as always!) and finished her look with a pair of her signature platform heels, oversized sunglasses and a clutch bag by Themoire. I loved everything about this ensemble, and it’s one of those outfits that can easily be recreated as the perfect look for both a day at work or a cosy dinner with friends – it’s the ultimate AM to PM combination.
After seeing Jennifer's style, I have been on the hunt for a similar cover-up to see me through these tricky weeks when it's cooler outside but not quite cold enough for my best winter coats, or when I've worn my trench coat too many times in a row. It’s the ideal heavier piece that still manages to look smart, and the good news is there are plenty of similar leather look options out there that won't set you back quite as much as Jennifer's £3,895 jacket...
Shop Jennifer's look
Exact Match
This chic and squashy quiet luxury handbag will make an understated yet fashion-forward finishing touch to just about any outfit. There's an optional shoulder strap, too.
While blazers have a smarter vibe to them, there is no reason to save your tailored piece for after hours or the office. A tan leather jacket like Jennifer's will look fabulous when worn with a slogan T-shirt and jeans, or even layered over a knitted midi dress and boots.
Jeans and a blazer is a brilliantly versatile combination and will pull together any look with minimal effort. So what are you waiting for?!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.