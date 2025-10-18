I can’t stop thinking about Jennifer Lopez’s leather jacket – it’s the perfect cover-up for the cooler weather

I had never considered a leather blazer before now, but after seeing Jennifer Lopez looking so chic in one a couple of weeks ago, it’s now all I can think about when it comes to updating my autumn capsule wardrobe.

The stylish star wowed while out and about in New York, wearing a gorgeous tan-hued tailored jacket by Ralph Lauren, which she teamed with a crisp white shirt and a pair of grey wide-leg trousers by the same designer label. JLo accessorised her outfit like a pro (as always!) and finished her look with a pair of her signature platform heels, oversized sunglasses and a clutch bag by Themoire. I loved everything about this ensemble, and it’s one of those outfits that can easily be recreated as the perfect look for both a day at work or a cosy dinner with friends – it’s the ultimate AM to PM combination.

After seeing Jennifer's style, I have been on the hunt for a similar cover-up to see me through these tricky weeks when it's cooler outside but not quite cold enough for my best winter coats, or when I've worn my trench coat too many times in a row. It’s the ideal heavier piece that still manages to look smart, and the good news is there are plenty of similar leather look options out there that won't set you back quite as much as Jennifer's £3,895 jacket...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer's look

While blazers have a smarter vibe to them, there is no reason to save your tailored piece for after hours or the office. A tan leather jacket like Jennifer's will look fabulous when worn with a slogan T-shirt and jeans, or even layered over a knitted midi dress and boots.

Jeans and a blazer is a brilliantly versatile combination and will pull together any look with minimal effort. So what are you waiting for?!

