Redefining sports luxe style, Jennifer Lopez's designer sweatshirt is the perfect way to up the ante on your workout attire

Sports luxe remains one of fashion's biggest trends, and the boom in athleisure shows no sign of slowing down. Nailing the aesthetic, Jennifer Lopez shared a snap of herself at the gym in a chic slogan sweatshirt, emblazoned with 'Chloè Paris', referencing the high-end French fashion brand, and the stylish city which it calls home.

Wearing a great gym outfit not only boosts your confidence, but it can help support your workout too, and while JLo's navy Chloè printed cotton-jersey sweatshirt isn't specifically crafted for a sweat session, it certainly has made hitting the treadmill feel suddenly far more appealing. A great option for a slower workout where you need to keep warm, or for upping the ante on your pre or post-sweat session, this elegant jumper can also be paired with jeans or a midi skirt for a smart casual outfit idea.

When it comes to celebrity-approved gym wear looks, JLo's sweatshirt is right up there. Finishing off her look, the singer slipped into a pair of the exclusive Off-White x Nike 'air presto the ten sneakers' in white. These trainers are no longer available to buy directly from Nike, but they can be found on resale sites.

Shop Graphic Jumpers

EXACT MATCH Chloè Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt £670 / $990 at Net-A-Porter JLo's Chloè jumper is a good option to wear over your workout gear thanks to its fitted, elasticated hem that stops it from riding up as you move. H&M Sweatshirt with Text Motif £22.99 / $29.99 at H&M It might not be Chloè Paris, but this slogan sweatshirt from H&M is a great high-street alternative to get JLo's look on a budget. The pop of yellow is a bold touch. Mint Velvet Navy New York Sweatshirt £79.99 / $129 at Mint Velvet Eagle-eyed fans of JLo might have noticed that she tagged her gym picture as being posted from New York, making this Mint Velvet jumper a great alternative to her Paris one.

Get JLo's Elevated Gym Look

Sweaty Betty All Day Leggings £65 / $98 at Sweaty Betty We don't know where JLo's gym leggings are from, but these Sweaty Betty sweat-wicking leggings are ideal for support and comfort when working out. Nike Initiator £74.99 / $85 at Nike JLo's Nike trainers might no longer be available, but this off-white and mink pair gives you a similar look with its chunky shape and subtle colour palette. H&M 5-Pack Sports Socks with DryMove™ £12.99 / $17.99 at H&M White sports socks are having a moment both in and outside of the gym, with the style working brilliantly with jeans and trousers to add a stylish flair to your trainer looks.

Elevating even the simplest of gym wear looks, JLo’s Chloè jumper is also practical, especially as the weather starts to get colder. Even if you prefer to work out in a sports bra and tee, a cute sweater is an ideal cover-up for pre-workout and post-sweat session.

The sporty sweatshirt epitomises the designer athleisure market that has boomed in recent years. Featuring a figure-fitted ribbed hem, it shouldn't ride up, even mid-stretch, should you wish to wear your designer wear throughout your workout. With the slogan 'Paris' emblazoned across the front, the jumper references the home of the house of Chloè, but is also a nod to one of the most fashionable cities in the world. This style of sweatshirt remains popular season after season, defying the trends.

A small but impactful detail of JLo’s look is her gym socks, which are one of the trendiest gym bag essentials at the moment. Both in and outside the gym, ankle-height, ribbed gym socks are being worn by celebrities with jeans and tailoring to give a preppy flair to every ensemble, making it an easy and affordable accessory to bring any outfit or trainer look up to date.