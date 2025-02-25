Celebrity-approved gym wear looks - from matching sets to lux athleisure

If you're struggling to choose what to wear for an exercise session, look to these stylish celebrities who easily carry off gym wear. Some of the most famous women in the world have been spotted heading to and from their workouts over the years looking seriously chic.

From Olivia Wilde's eye-catching set to Jennifer Lopez's cool cover-up and Reese Witherspoon's statement trainers, there is bound to be something that works for your fitness needs - whether Pilates or HIIT is more your thing. And, as these A-listers prove, it is possible to choose an ensemble that is as functional as it is chic.

Further still, their go-to looks are a great lesson in how to accessorise the core components of a workout wardrobe - because it's not just about the crop top and gym leggings you wear. Read on to find out how the stars give their lycra an easy boost...

32 times celebrities looked stylish in gym wear

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is one key lesson to be learnt from Naomi Watts' gym look while out in Los Angeles in 2015: the importance of layering. The actress threw together a long-sleeved dark grey top worn above a paler grey vest top - for when things heat up mid-workout - and worn with a pair of black leggings and black trainers.

Sweaty Betty Power Gym Leggings in Black Camo | £88 at Sweaty Betty When it comes to gym wear staples, you really can't go wrong with Sweaty Betty's Power Gym leggings - which have a cult following for a good reason. Health editor Grace Walsh has tried over 100 pairs of workout leggings and deems these the best for walking and hiking - thanks to their draw-cord waistband and smoothing, fast-drying elastane material.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria looked ready to train as she was spotted near her gym in Los Angeles in 2013. The actress paired a white printed sweater with a pair of black three-quarter-length leggings - featuring bright pink detailing - and accessorised with a black baseball cap, black sunglasses and a pair of bright yellow trainers.

Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that workout gear really needn't always be black, Olivia Wilde chose red to train in at a gym in Los Angeles in 2024. The actress wore a matching crop top and leggings set, with a pair of white trainers.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross kept things cosy but stylish when she left the gym in Los Angeles in 2024. The fresh-faced star paired an oversized coral pink fleece with a pair of shiny navy leggings, and added a black shoulder bag to her relaxed ensemble.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway was seen on a trip to the gym in Los Angeles in 2013. The actress looked understated in a black jacket and matching jogging bottoms - featuring red detailing - with a black top and bright pink trainers.

Lucy Hale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you don't know what to wear, sometimes it's best to stick to a simple all-black ensemble. Lucy Hale followed suit to visit the gym in Los Angeles in 2021, with the actress pairing a sleek crop top with matching cycle shorts.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Taylor Swift as she departed the gym in New York in 2016. The singer turned heads in a matching multicoloured patterned crop top and leggings, worn with a loose white t-shirt and turquoise trainers.

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curious about what supermodels wear to train? In 2022, none other than Cindy Crawford was seen working out in Brentwood, California. The make-up-free star kept things simple with a red vest top and dark grey flared jogging bottoms.

Jennifer Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Jennifer Garner demonstrated, sometimes you can use your gymgear as a handy source of motivation. The actress was seen in Los Angeles in 2016 in a grey top emblazoned with 'Get Up And Dance' which she paired with black leggings and colourful trainers.

Sofia Vergara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only Sofia Vergara could look effortlessly cool at the gym. The actress was spotted out in Los Angeles in 2015 in a pair of eye-catching patterned leggings, which she paired with a black v-neck tee, black baseball and - of course - an elegant handbag.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best gym wear is all about feeling at ease, and Katie Holnes kept things comfy for a trip to gym in New York in 2019. The actress paired a dusky pink hoodie with a pair of black jogging bottoms, along with red and white trainers.

Diane Kruger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she may have simply been heading to the gym, Diane Kruger looked admirably put together while out in New York in 2016. The actress wore a black sports bra with a pair of black leggings, which she teamed with a red vest top and white trainers.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon is a fan of three-quarter-length leggings when it comes to training. The actress stepped out in a black pair, along with a black top, for a workout in Los Angeles in 2016 - adding a dash of colour with her coral pink trainers.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You often won't know how warm or chilly you'll get when heading to the gym. Madonna kept her options very much open in Los Angeles in 2014 with an all-black look. The singer wore a beanie hat, padded gilet and had a jumper tied around her waist.

Adriana Lima

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes it can be tricky to know what to wear to the gym on a chilly day - but Adriana Lima pulled it off with aplomb while out in New York in 2017. The model wore a grey zip-through hoodie with a pair of black leggings.

Olivia Munn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Munn exuded laidback cool for a gym session in Los Angeles in 2021. The actress opted for a black crop top and black leggings, which she accessorised with a loose blue checked shirt as an easy-going cover-up.

Hilary Duff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most stylish gymgoers know that it's all in the pre and post-gym cover-up. Hilary Duff wore a white crop top, black leggings and black trainers to exercise in at a Los Angeles gym in 2023 - but it was her baggy cream jacket that pulled the star's look together.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As befitting her chic personal style, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was always going to have a sleek approach to gym wear. The star paired a brown jacket with black leggings in London 2024, accessorising with a brown baseball cap and white trainers.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston kept her gym look simple while out in New York in 2016. The actress wore a black vest top with black leggings - along with a pair of multicoloured trainers and a black rucksack.

Stephanie Shepherd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stephanie Shepherd finished off her look for a workout in Los Angeles in 2022 with the celebrity-favourite accessory: a pair of sunglasses. The star teamed hers with a black puffer jacket, as well as a black crop top and leggings combo.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're travelling to and from the gym on a cold-weather day, then make like Gwyneth Paltrow and slip on a suitable jacket. The fresh-faced actress wore a sleek purple cover-up with a pair of black leggings - and also wore a leather jacket tied at her waist just in case.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is often photographed out and about in her gym wear - however this look, for a New York workout in 2024, is one of her best. The singer and actress paired a baggy charcoal grey sweater with a pair of leggings in the same shade - which she elevated with a snakeskin designer handbag.

Rumer Willis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis kept things comfy for the gym in Los Angeles in 2021. The actress paired a monochrome sweater, with a pair of black leggings, white socks and black sandals.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller braved the weather to head to her gym in New York in 2009. The actress wore a pair of cropped black jogging bottoms and black trainers, along with a khaki green hooded parka jacket.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Vanessa Hudgens as she headed for a workout in Los Angeles in 2021. The actress wowed in a white and brown cow print set - comprising of a crop top and leggings - which she teamed with a black Prada cross-body bag.

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessandra Ambrosio demonstrated that a neutral colour palette can be perfect for an easygoing gym ensemble. The model paired a white jumper and beige scarf with a pair of grey leggings and white trainers to go workout in Los Angeles in 2024.

Khloe Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lacking gym wear inspiration? You can't go wrong with a black top styled with a pair of black leggings, as Khloe Kardashian proved in Los Angeles in 2021. The star finished off her look with a black Prada bum bag and a pair of white trainers.

Melanie Sykes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Melanie Sykes looked ready to give her workout session her all when she was spotted heading to the gym in London in 2015. The TV presenter paired a long-sleeved grey top with a neon yellow vest top and black leggings for the outing.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an uncharacteristically understated ensemble, Kim Kardashian headed to the gym in New York in 2015 in all black. The star was seen pushing a baby North in a pram while wearing a black long-sleeved jumper and black three-quarter-sleeved leggings.

Michelle Keegan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Keegan jazzed up her gym ensemble for a trip to the gym in Loughton, Essex in 2015. The actress wore a black and grey top with a pair of striped leggings and sky blue trainers.

Jourdan Dunn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a cool gym cover-up to stave off the chill between home and the gym, Jourdan Dunn layered a bomber jacket over her shoulders for a London outing in 2015. The model paired the stylish piece, with a multicoloured top and black three-quarter-length leggings.

Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt used her cobalt blue trainers to add a pop of colour to an otherwise low-key gym look in Los Angeles in 2015. The actress paired them with a loose black top and leggings