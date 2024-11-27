I've worn almost 100 pairs of workout leggings - but these are the 3 I keep going back to

It can be hard to find the right pair of workout leggings - trust me, I've had my legs in almost 100 pairs in my years as woman&home's digital health editor. In that time, I've only found three that are good enough to keep in my rotation and I always restock when they (eventually) wear out.

Finding your pick of the best workout leggings can be harder than it should be. For me, my priorities are comfort, support, and convenience. My leggings must be suitable for wearing from home to the gym, feel 'barely there' but still squat-proof during my workouts, and have useful design details like pockets.

However, finding one pair that ticks all these boxes is like finding a needle in a haystack. So, when I find something I like, I hang onto it. I've opted for a rotation of three pairs - the latest of which I only discovered a few months ago.

The 3 workout leggings I swear by - for hiking to gym workouts

For Pilates and gym workouts

From the first time I stepped into the gym almost 10 years ago, I've been a fan of Gymshark's leggings. While I can't quite relate to the ultra-buff models on the website, I can get on board with the super comfortable, supportive materials, and low-key design of the leggings every time.

The Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 leggings are my go-to (and have been for four years) for gym workouts and Pilates. Together with the higher waistband, the smooth nylon and elastane material offers compression and contours the body for a flattering fit and fail-safe support during your workout. You'll also spot small vents in the legs for breathability - a must whatever the season. These feel so comfortable and supportive, I'd wear them for running too if I didn't have my Sweaty Betty Power Leggings. They don't move an inch.

I can also attest to their durability - given that I've had one pair for four years and apart from the black colourway turning to more of a dark grey through the hundreds of washes they've had, they are almost as good as new.

Unlike pretty much any pair of premium leggings - including those from Sweaty Betty and Lululemon - these don't have a seamless construction at the front, which means there's no chance of camel toe here. The seams on the legs are also surprisingly tough, given the price of these leggings even at full RRP.

Tamara Kelly, woman&home's lifestyle editor, became a fan of Gymshark's Vital Seamless collection last year when I recommended them to her. "These leggings are made from a fabric thick enough to hold you in and make you feel supported, but lightweight enough to feel comfortable and not cause you to overheat. I love them. They also have a discreet shaping element that makes you feel sculpted, which is a valuable feature if you feel somewhat exposed during exercise," she says.

For running and hiking

The Sweaty Betty Power leggings are my fail-safe option for anything more vigorous than gym workouts or Pilates. Unlike the Gymshark leggings, they have a draw-cord waistband and two pockets - one in the waistband for keys and small essentials and another on the leg.

If you're hiking or running, you want to feel secure and that your leggings aren't going to fall down, which is where the draw cord comes in. It creates a customised fit that can be adapted to what you need.

I find the pocket in the side of the leg to be particularly useful for when I want to get my phone out quickly on the move, whether that's to answer a text, take a picture, or change my music. The pocket is secure and most phones fit snugly inside.

Sweaty Betty Power Leggings are made from elastane material that's super smooth and quick-drying, but as you get sweatier, it holds to the contours of the body. This creates a 'barely there' feel that completely prevents chaffing and that cold, heavy feeling of clinging material. In fact, I often forget I'm wearing them during my runs or sweatier hikes.

I'd also say the Lululemon Wunder Train leggings are a great alternative to these - and in the Lululemon sale right now. They are very similar and come in almost-identical colourways, but they lack the side pocket of the Sweaty Betty Power leggings that's so useful for keeping your phone accessible on the move. But, weigh up Sweaty Betty vs Lululemon and see what you think.

Whether I'm running on a treadmill or hiking in the mountains, the Sweaty Betty Power leggings see me through. (Image credit: Future)

With pockets

Having only discovered Uniqlo activewear a couple of months ago, I'm now here to say I've been converted - and regularly reach for my Uniqlo workout leggings when I'm going to the gym or off to get my 10,000 steps in. They are as comfortable as my Gymshark or Sweaty Betty leggings, being made from a smooth polyester and elastane combination, and have two incredibly handy side pockets for storing my phone and other essentials.

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism Leggings (With Pockets): £24.90 at UNIQLO USA Uniqlo's AIRism material is also very breathable, making these an excellent choice for sweatier workouts too. Available in various colours - but I reckon you'd have an issue with sweat marks in the lighter colourways.

They lack the drawcord waistband of the Power leggings and the compressive very high-waisted fit of the Vital Seamless 2.0 leggings, so they are not my top pick for higher-intensity workouts, but I have worn them on the treadmill and hiking without an issue.

What's more, these leggings from Uniqlo are less than £30 at full-price, so it didn't feel like such a blow to the budget when I bought another pair in a different colour last week. At £24.90, they are so worth it and great value for money.