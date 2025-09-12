Jennifer Aniston's trench coat alternative is the perfect buy for the new season

Jennifer Aniston is known for her timeless style, and her latest look in New York is truly a testament to that aesthetic. Dressed in a trending all black ensemble, the star stepped out in a simple black roll-neck dress that was partially obscured by her beautiful wool coat.

When it comes to a fall capsule wardrobe, none is complete without a tailored coat. An investment purchase, Jennifer's choice can be worn year after year, from fall through to early spring, delivering elegance to any look.

The belted design added a sharpness to the overall outfit that felt perfectly weather-appropriate for cooling climes. Shielding her eyes from the inevitable photographer flashbulbs, Jennifer opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses, one of the best sunglasses silhouettes to invest in, as this style never goes out of fashion.

Jennifer Aniston is ready for fall in this gorgeous tailored coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matching with her minimalist fashion tastes, Jennifer is a fan of classic handbag design, regularly opting for brands such as The Row, which nail that quiet luxury aesthetic. To complete her all-black look, the A-lister opted for a simple black purse with a top handle that could be carried or slipped over a shoulder for easy wear.

While Jennifer's top half said 'fall is here', her footwear choice suggested otherwise, with a pair of barely there heeled sandals. With a simple strap across the front of the foot, the discreet shoe choice helped to lengthen her legs, and allowed the flip-flop-loving actress to cling on to the final bit of sunny weather.

Get the look

When it comes to curating a capsule closet, Jennifer Aniston is a great source of inspiration. With a timeless style, Jennifer often reaches for elegant and simple silhouettes to ensure that her ensembles feel timeless, defying trends and this look is no different.

A beautiful wool coat is a great piece of outerwear to have in your style rotation. A neutral colour such as black and tan will work year in, year out, and from fall through to spring, making it one that you can really max out on, when it comes to cost per wear.

A great outerwear alternative to trench coats, this design has a more tailored, blazer-esque feel that will add polish to every outfit and one that you won't regret investing in.