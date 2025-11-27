This is the one item Jennifer Aniston always relies on to be event ready with no fuss – and it guarantees a timeless, elegant look

Getting party ready can be stressful, especially during the festive season when our diary can be filled with multiple events, but Jennifer Aniston has a fail-safe outfit formula she always relies with no fuss – and we’re copying her style to get us through the festive season in style, and most importantly, stress free.

Attending the Variety x Apple TV event to mark the finale of The Morning Show earlier this month, she proved exactly why the little black dress will never go out of style. This is an outfit formula that Jennifer is known for, and it means that nearly every event image you see of her feels both timeless and timely.

With slim, wide-set straps, a corset-style bodice and draped asymmetrical skirt, her dress blended classicism with a contemporary twist. Part of Givenchy’s spring/summer 2026 runway collection, the wrapped skirt and simple, straight neckline play into the tailored feel of the designer's entire collection, with an impeccable fit and figure hugging silhouette trumping anything overly embellished, delivering a refined look, which stayed true to the star's aesthetic.

(Image credit: Savion Washington/Variety via Getty Images)

Shop Black Dresses

Accessorise Like Jennifer Aniston

Simplicity at its best, Jennifer kept her jewellery to a minimum and opted to wear a single plain, silver bangle, a handful of matching rings and a simple pair of black, strappy heels to finish the look.

Her pared back accessories just go to prove that a black dress can really stand on its own, making it a great addition to a winter capsule wardrobe ahead of the festive party season, with the classic style never failing to look effortlessly chic as partywear.

Even though we see so many celebrities attending events in similar, timeless black dress styles, the look never gets old and so many of the best black dresses ever worn on the red carpet still hold their own. Having a simple black dress on hand to fall back on over the party season is always a good idea, especially with Jennifer Aniston as inspiration.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors