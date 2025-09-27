Helen Skelton knows how to dress for warm but windy weather in wide-leg jeans and a chic wax jacket

It’s officially time to transition out of summer dresses and into the cosy staples of our autumn capsule wardrobes. But at the beginning of the season, days can still be warm, just with the addition of rain and wind too. Leaving us all to wonder how to actually dress for this unpredictable weather.

While the latest seasonal colours and the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 offer plenty of inspiration, Helen Skelton gave us a fail-safe autumn outfit idea for warm but windy weather with a wide-leg jeans, wax jacket and sandals combination.

We obviously don’t see sandals like Helen’s Teva Midform Univ Ca canvas sandals pop up in autumn shoe trends, but before we transition into ankle boots and cosier footwear styles, pairing some sandals with an autumnal jacket like her Hunter Green Label Glenluce wax jacket is a great way to balance a cosy look with the warmer weather of early autumn.

Get Helen Skelton’s Autumnal Look

EXACT MATCH HunterGreen Label Women’s Glenluce Wax Jacket £200 at Go Outdoors It doesn't get much chicer than this wax jacket from Hunter, with gold hardware, front patch pockets and a hip-grazing hemline creating a flattering and practical style that's easily paired with jeans or more elevated outfits for a country-chic flair. Whistles Light Wash Authentic Ankle Wide Leg Jean £65 (was £99) at Whistles The ankle-grazing hem of these jeans makes them a great pair to get Helen's look with, with the leg length making them easy to pair with any shoe from sandals to ankle boots. EXACT MATCH Teva Midform Univ Ca Canvas Sandals £64.99 at Debenhams Helen is often spotted in these Teva sandals and it's no surprise why. Super versatile thanks to their nautral tan colour, the mid-height platform sole offers height while also adding comfort with a cushioned footbed. Per Una Waxed Pure Cotton Utility Jacket £130 at M&S You get so many of the same details Helen's jacket boasts with this Per Una piece, with its deep green shade, gold-toned hardware and collar detail. You also get the bonus of chic tonal elements at the pockets and sleeves, too. H&M Wide High Jeans £27.99 at H&M H&M has outdone itself with its autumn/winter collection this year, with its designer-looking pieces sitting alongside basic seasonal staples like this pair of light-wash jeans perfectly. Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog £150 at Birkenstock If you don't like exposing your toes or sandals aren't your thing, Helen's outfit would look just as chic with a pair of closed toe, casual shoes like our favourite Boston Clogs from Birkenstock. This tanned 'Mink' shade is so similar to Helen's sandal tone.

With a chic corduroy collar, charming front patch pockets and gold-toned hardware elevating the autumnal forest green of the fabric, Helen’s Hunter jacket is one of the dreamiest trench coat alternatives we’ve seen so far this season.

It’s practical too, with a relaxed fit and hip-grazing hem making it easy to layer over your best knitwear and wear with anything from your favourite jeans for a casual look or, for a more elevated and country-chic style, a midi skirt or dress.

The rich green colour of the jacket looked great alongside the light wash denim of Helen’s jeans, with the light tan of her sandals also bringing in a brighter finish to keep this outfit from feeling too dark as we still enjoy sunny days early on in the season.